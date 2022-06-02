Ian C. Ballon and Amy L. Kramer, Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the 20th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute (IP Institute) June 2-3. Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the event.
DENVER, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian C. Ballon and Amy L. Kramer, Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the 20th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute (IP Institute) June 2-3. Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the event.
The event is co-sponsored by the Intellectual Property Law Section of the Colorado Bar Association; Stanford Law School; Stanford Program in Law, Science, and Technology; the Copyright Society of the USA; and the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law. The IP Institute brings together IP professionals from across the globe. The event will feature industry experts providing updates on IP fundamentals, including patent law, Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), trademark/Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB), copyright, licensing, trade secrets, data privacy and security, and internet litigation.
June 2 at 2:40 p.m., Kramer will present the trademarks and copyrights breakout session, "IP and College Athletes: Monetizing Your Way." The session will focus on name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation in sports, using IP to build an athlete's brand, winners and losers in the monetization game, and the future of NIL compensation and college sports.
June 3 at 1:15 p.m., Ballon will present the program, "2022 Internet Law Update." The session will discuss new developments in data privacy and cybersecurity class action litigation; data portability, screen scraping, and artificial intelligence; and what companies can and should do to avoid or defeat California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) claims.
Ballon, who splits his time between Greenberg Traurig's Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. offices, is co-chair of the firm's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and represents clients in internet- and mobile- related intellectual property and technology litigation – including copyright, trademark, and patent infringement litigation, trade secret and right of publicity litigation, and matters involving database protection, screen scraping, and artificial intelligence – and in the defense of data privacy and cybersecurity class action suits.
Ballon has been included in The Daily Journal's annual list of Top IP Litigators in California every year the list has been published since 2009 and was named Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology Law in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2013 editions of Best Lawyers in America. In 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 he was recognized as one of the top 1,000 trademark attorneys in the world for his litigation practice by World Trademark Review. He is included in the Lawdragon list of the Top 500 Lawyers in America and has been listed on The Daily Journal's list of the Top 100 Lawyers in California.
Ballon is an elected member of the American Law Institute and served as an advisor to its international IP jurisdiction project and a member of the consultative group for the American Law Institute's Data Privacy Principles of Law project. Ballon is also the author of West's bestselling five-volume legal treatise, E-Commerce and Internet Law 2d ed. (http://www.ianballon.net/).
Kramer advises clients on the protection of their intellectual property rights and establishing effective domestic and international brand management best practices. She oversees every aspect of the brand management lifecycle – mark selection, trademark prosecution, trademark use/exploitation, licensing, and enforcement/oppositions. Kramer's practice also involves anticounterfeiting including working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to identify and seize counterfeit goods. She has experience in a broad range of litigation relating to intellectual property including patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, Internet and domain name matters, contracts, and business disputes. Kramer is an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado College of Engineering and Law School.
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 250 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2022 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including CCPA, GDPR and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
