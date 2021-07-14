PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jillian C. Kirn, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Environmental, Social & Governance Practice, will participate in a panel at the National Retail Federation (NRF)'s 2021 Retail Law Summit. The panel, titled "Responsible retail? What to know about ESG" will take place on July 15 at 2 p.m. EDT.
The NRF Retail Law Summit is a new two-day event designed to help in-house retail attorneys, compliance officers and human resources professionals at all levels build tools and strategies to advise and guide their organizations.
Kirn's panel will examine the impact of the increasing consumer and regulatory interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks, standards, and reporting practices, and will provide an overview of key ESG components retailers should consider now and forecast anticipated developments, including a look at upcoming proposals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Kirn, based in Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office, focuses her practice on complex environmental and energy litigation, regulatory compliance counseling, and resolution of environmental liabilities identified in the course of transactions. She has wide-ranging experience representing clients in litigation in state and federal courts and routinely assists clients with risk management matters in the context of project redevelopments, renewable energy transactions, and the acquisition, sale, and financing of contaminated real estate. Kirn regularly counsels clients regarding environmental issues arising from innovative projects and the development and implementation of sustainability, ESG, and environmental, health, and safety management programs.
About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice assists clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
