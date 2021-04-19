DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jordan W. Cowman and Robert J. Downing, shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will participate in the virtual Columbia Business School: Guyana - Suriname Conference Series, on April 21 and April 28.
Downing will moderate and Cowman will speak during Session I of the conference on April 21. Additionally, Downing will speak during Session II on April 28. The discussions will focus on opportunities in the oil and gas sector, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, training, supply chain, and social programs of nations and surrounding neighbors as they consider cross-border projects. Each session will run from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. EDT.
According to Columbia Business School, the two-part conference comprises two 90-minute sessions and is hosted by Columbia Business School's Alumni Club of South Florida and Columbia Business School's Alumni Club of Houston.
Cowman, who is based in Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office, co-chairs the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's International Employment, Immigration & Workforce Strategies group. A long-time U.S. business representative to the United Nations' International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Cowman is sought by businesses when issues arise concerning international and cross-border employment matters, corporate social responsibility, international corporate campaigns, and other international labor and employment matters that arise. He has assisted clients with business combinations, merger and acquisition due diligence, and has advised clients on supply chain issues and the eradication of forced labor.
Downing, who splits his time between Greenberg's Houston office and Miami office, has more than 35 years' experience in domestic and international business transactions. He focuses on corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and finance matters, with an emphasis on energy, infrastructure, and project development. Downing began his legal career in New York City as a securities and mergers and acquisition attorney. More recently, he served as associate general counsel at Duke Energy International, and Senior Counsel at the Cisneros Group of Companies. He worked throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. He holds an LL.M. in Energy, Environmental and Natural Resources Law and is Board Certified in International Law by The Florida Bar.
