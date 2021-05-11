DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Prochnow of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will present at the American Conference Institute (ACI) 5th Advanced Summit on Food Law – Regulation, Compliance and Litigation on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 1:15pm - 2:15pm CDT.
The virtual presentation will discuss Food Litigation Year in Review: Class-Action Strategies and Trends. The panel of experts will look at recent food and labeling litigation trends and their significance for food manufacturers, class action plaintiffs and regulators. A trend that remained consistent over the last year, which the panel of experts will cover, is the ongoing trend of plaintiffs' class action attorneys continuing to file lawsuits against manufacturers relating to the false labelling of consumer-packaged goods (CPGs). The panel of experts will also look ahead to what trends we might see develop over the rest of 2021.
Justin Prochnow is Co-Chair of the Global Food and Beverage Practice. He assists companies with regulatory, business, and legal needs in the beverage, food, dietary supplement, cosmetic, medical device, and OTC industries. Justin works closely with companies to ensure regulatory compliance with statutes and regulations enforced by the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Trade Commission and other regulatory agencies. This includes the review of product labels, labeling, advertising, websites and other marketing materials.
