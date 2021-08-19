PHILADELPHIA, SAN FRANCISCO, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia shareholder Kelly Dobbs Bunting and San Francisco and Sacramento shareholder Jamie R. Rich of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will speak at The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Talent conference in Las Vegas taking place from August 22 – 25, 2021. The conference will be broadcasted live online and held in-person at the Caesar's Forum.
Bunting and Rich will present at the session "Social Justice in the Workplace: Corporate Responsibility and Compliance" on August 24. This session will explain the do's and don'ts regarding corporate social justice initiatives in the workplace and discuss the impact on employee recruiting and retention. It will also address the legal implication of such programs, including the potential for disparate impact discrimination claims and affirmative action issues.
SHRM promotes the role of human resources as a profession and provides education, certification, and networking to its members, while lobbying Congress on issues pertinent to labor management, according to the society With 50+ sessions across seven content tracks over four days, 1,200+ talent professionals gather in Las Vegas, NV and online to support and shape the future of talent management and build better workplaces for all.
Bunting is a shareholder in the firm's Philadelphia office and serves as co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Workforce Compliance & Regulatory Enforcement Group. She litigates federal and state class and collective actions alleging wage and hour violations, misclassification, overtime, minimum wage, and off-the-clock work. Bunting also defends employers around the country in single-plaintiff litigation involving gender, age, disability, race, national origin, religious, and pregnancy discrimination; harassment and retaliation; whistleblower claims; theft of trade secrets; breach of duty; breach of employment agreements and restrictive covenants.
Rich, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's San Francisco and Sacramento offices, represents employers in all areas of labor and employment law, including labor-management relations, employment litigation, and counseling matters. Rich co-chairs the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Labor-Management Relations Group.
About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
