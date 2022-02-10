WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Corporate Practice, will moderate a keynote session, "Financing The Landscape for Digital Assets," at the Proximo Americas Digital Infrastructure Finance 2022 Forum March 3 at 10:30 a.m. EST in New York City.
The panel will be comprised of the following industry leaders: Michael Brescio, CFO of ZenFi Networks; Steven Marshall, executive chairman – Telecoms of Cordiant Capital; and Michael Obhof, managing director of Ardian.
The event will gather America's cutting-edge digital infrastructure developers, operators, financial sponsors, institutional investors, funds, and commercial lenders. Hawa's panel will discuss whether increasing demand is driving new financing and deal structures, what financing risks are not being recognized, and where investment in connectivity is most needed.
Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, tower, and technology industries, domestically and internationally. He regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors' committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the cloud computing space, including the negotiation of data center and co-location leases, globally. He also has broad experience in the negotiation of network infrastructure transactions, including submarine cable systems (builds, financings, and capacity procurement), as well as terrestrial fiber optic network transactions and transactions involving antenna towers.
