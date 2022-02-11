WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Schaengold, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts & Projects Practice, will be a featured speaker at this year's Thomson Reuters Government Contracts Year in Review conference.
The conference, which this year is being held as a series of virtual on-demand sessions, brings thousands of leading attorneys, executives, and government officials together for high-level, expert briefings on the past year's legal developments affecting government contracts. This is the 12th consecutive year that Schaengold has made this presentation at the conference.
All of this year's sessions, including Schaengold's "Statutes and Regulations" session, will be available on-demand beginning Feb. 22. Schaengold's presentation focuses on 2021 Acts of Congress that impact federal procurement law. Registration is available here.
Schaengold focuses his practice on government contracts litigation and counseling and on litigation before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. His substantial government contracts dispute and bid protest experience includes litigation of major cases before the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Court of Federal Claims, the Federal Circuit, and the Boards of Contract Appeals. He represents clients in disputes involving most major departments and agencies of the U.S. government and, in recent years, has focused on procurements involving the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Aeronautical and Space Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of State.
Schaengold also has substantial experience in due diligence reviews and other issues related to the acquisition, merger, spin-off, or sale of government contractors. He also serves on the Advisory Councils to the Federal Circuit and Court of Federal Claims at the appointment of their respective Chief Judges. He has published more than 60 articles on government contracts, Federal Circuit, GAO, and Court of Federal Claims issues.
