ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Natasha L. Wilson will participate as a panelist at the CenterForce Driving Diversity in Law & Leadership Virtual Summit: Atlanta, taking place on April 14. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the annual event that is part of the Women in Law Summit Series.
Wilson will be a speaker on the panel, "The Time for Change is NOW: Attracting, Promoting & Retaining Leaders of Color" at 1:15 p.m. EDT. The discussion will explore the challenges that minority leaders face in the legal profession, why law firms and other employers should care about retaining and advancing people of color, and the role of affinity groups and other resources.
Wilson focuses her practice on labor and employment law and devotes her legal practice to representing management in all aspects of employment law, from prevention and compliance issues to arbitration and litigation. She is chair of the AtlantaLabor & Employment Practice and co-chair of the Labor & Employment Practice's Corporate Restructuring & Employment Due Diligence group. She works closely with her clients to provide counseling and consultation on employee matters, policy revisions, litigation prevention, and the implementation of sound employment practices.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 3.0 certification, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
