NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is expanding its award-winning Real Estate Operations Department (REOPS) with the addition of Michael E. Feinstein and Amabely Alderete to its New York office.
"For 21 years, our REOPS Department has successfully represented real estate owners in all aspects of real estate ownership, including commercial leasing, commercial lease litigation, arbitrations, construction disputes, class actions, and real estate bankruptcy matters. The Greenberg Traurig REOPS approach is unique – our attorneys are cross-trained in all relevant areas of law necessary to provide a more efficient and integrated representation," said Daniel J. Ansell, founder and Chair of the REOPS Department and Co-Chair of the Real Estate Litigation Practice. "Michael and Amabely's broad and varied real estate experience will enhance our existing team as we seek creative solutions to issues faced by real estate owners across the United States."
Greenberg Traurig's REOPS Department has more than 50 attorneys in the U.S. Unlike multi-disciplinary groups at other firms, REOPS is one team – not multiple, unrelated departments collaborating when needed. REOPS lawyers are cross-trained in several areas of law, which allows a unique, holistic, and industry-focused representation. Our department's clients include many prominent real estate companies, Fortune 100 companies, property management companies, financial institutions, corporations, hotels, and insurance companies.
The Greenberg Traurig REOPS Department has been at the forefront of representing real estate operators facing unprecedented challenges during the global pandemic. The team is well-known for developing creative strategies to resolve complex issues and constantly updates clients on circumstances affecting their businesses.
"The REOPS Department is well known for its commitment to excellence and responsiveness to clients. These core values make the group an ideal home for my practice," Feinstein said.
Alderete agreed and stated, "I am pleased to join Greenberg Traurig's REOPS Department and look forward to contributing to its incredible success."
Feinstein has three decades of experience handling real estate litigation, arbitrations, and appeals. From February 2012 through April 2020, Feinstein was the co-author of a bi-monthly real estate litigation column in the New York Law Journal. He earned a J.D., with distinction, from Hofstra University School of Law, where he was a member of the Hofstra Law Review and a B.A. from Stony Brook University.
Alderete has more than five years of complex commercial leasing experience representing many of the top New York real estate companies. Alderete earned a J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and received a B.A. from Baylor University.
