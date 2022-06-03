Ambassador (ret.) Robert A. Sherman, senior counsel in the Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was unanimously elected to the board of directors of The New England Council.
According to the organization, The New England Council is "a non-partisan alliance of businesses, academic and health institutions, and public and private organizations throughout New England formed to promote economic growth and a high quality of life in the New England region." Members of its board of directors help identify issues and policies for the organization to engage with, shape the council's policy positions, and develop programming for its membership.
Sherman is a founding member and former co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. From 2014-2017, he served as the United States Ambassador to Portugal, having been nominated by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate. As Ambassador, he focused heavily on bilateral economic development and international security issues, such as cybersecurity, refugees, narcoterrorism, and NATO. In recognition of his work in the country, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa decorated him with the Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry the Navigator in March 2017. At Greenberg Traurig, Sherman focuses his practice on government and regulatory investigations and litigation, internal corporate investigations - with an emphasis on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) compliance – as well as consumer protection and class action defense.
