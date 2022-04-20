Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Steven C. Russo, Doreen U. Saia and Zackary D. Knaub were named to City & State's "2022 Energy & Environment Power 100" list.
NEW YORK , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Steven C. Russo, Doreen U. Saia, and Zackary D. Knaub were named to City & State's "2022 Energy & Environment Power 100" list.
According to the publication, the Energy & Environment Power 100 list "highlights the key players in New York who are reshaping the energy industry – and rescuing our environment."
The list includes the following Greenberg Traurig attorneys:
Russo, co-chair of the Environmental Practice and chair of the New York Environmental Practice, focuses his practice on environmental law and litigation, permitting including energy and transportation facility siting and approvals, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) review, toxic tort litigation, environmental crimes, Brownfields redevelopment, government, energy, and the environmental aspects of land use and real estate law.
Saia, chair of the Albany office's Energy & Natural Resources Practice, focuses on the representation of national and international corporations that own and operate electric generating facilities and engage in financial transactions trading electricity products. She has been actively involved in state and federal regulatory proceedings concerning the deregulation of electricity markets throughout the Northeast since the early 1990s, the siting of new generating facilities, and cost-of-service ratemaking. Saia was lead counsel to Entergy Corporation and the Exelon entities and guided the settlements reached to address the sale of all of New York's nuclear assets and related decommissioning issues in 2021. She has also been instrumental in the development of capacity market and other independent system operator/ regional transmission organization market rules in the Northeast since the inception of these markets.
Knaub, a shareholder in the Environmental and Government Law & Policy practices, focuses on a wide array of energy and environmental legal and government affairs matters, including litigation, dispute resolution, government procurement, and regulatory matters, representing renewable and fossil fuel generators, transmission developers, real estate developers, and other highly regulated industries, before the Public Service Commission, Department of Environmental Conservation, and in federal and state courts. Before joining Greenberg Traurig, from 2012-2019, he served as the acting chief legal counsel, first assistant counsel, and energy and environmental counsel to the Governor of New York, and as the Department of Environmental Conservation's regional attorney for the lower Hudson River Valley.
