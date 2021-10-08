CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Public Finance & Infrastructure Shareholders Vanessa Albert Lowry and Lorraine M. Tyson as well as Of Counsel Martye Kendrick will present at the National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL) workshop titled "Hybrid 2021, Navigating a Changing World, Together (Actually and Virtually)." The workshop, taking placing Oct. 13-15, will have virtual and in-person attendance options and will feature panels discussing the uncertainty and resulting flexibility in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albert Lowry will speak on a panel titled "Refunding and Reissuance" on Oct. 13 at 4:45 p.m. CDT. The panel will "focus on recent developments and discuss and analyze a variety of tax issues through a combination of hypotheticals and a roundtable discussion of refunding and reissuance trends," according to the workshop's website.
Tyson is chairing a panel on Oct. 14 at 10:45 a.m. CDT titled "Public Private Partnerships – From Start To Finish." The panel will provide a high-level overview of the P3 process, discuss issues that are often negotiated during a P3 transaction, and recent P3 deals and federal infrastructure legislation.
Kendrick will participate in a panel on Oct. 14 at 3:45 p.m. CDT titled "Private Activity Bond Tests." The panel will discuss basic principles of the private activity bond tests and address complex applications of the rules, management contract guidelines, and changes to remedial action regulations.
Albert Lowry, who is based in the firm's Philadelphia office, focuses her practice on tax, public finance, and asset securitization matters, as well as investment and repurchase agreements.
Based in the firm's Chicago office, Tyson focuses her practice on public private partnership and public finance transactions and government law. She represents insurance companies, pension funds, banks, finance companies, and other institutional investors on corporate finance transactions. Tyson also advises governmental clients on general corporate matters and legislation.
Kendrick, who is based in the firm's Houston office, is a highly accomplished attorney, with deep experience in handling matters relating to tax-exempt bond financings, commercial real estate transactions, structured finance, and tax.
About Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has a national public finance practice that consistently ranks among the top bond, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel firms according to The Bond Buyer's nationwide and statewide rankings. Greenberg Traurig LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice has been serving the needs of state and local issuers, underwriters, credit providers, bondholders, and conduit borrowers throughout the United States for more than a decade in virtually every area of public finance. The firm currently has more than 35 attorneys in the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in its Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minneapolis, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, D.C. offices.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP