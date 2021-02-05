MIAMI, and MEXICO CITY, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yosbel A. Ibarra and Hector D. Sanchez Fernandez, attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were recently appointed to International Bar Association (IBA) committees, each to serve a two-year term from Jan. 2021 to Dec. 2022.
Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Miami office, was appointed as a member of the IBA's Law Firm Management Committee Advisory Board. The committee's mission is to be a leading global forum for the exchange of best practices in law practice leadership and management, according to the organization's website.
Sanchez Fernandez, an associate in Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office, was appointed Secretary of the Compliance Subcommittee, which was recently created to assist the organization's Anticorruption Committee with special projects related to compliance practices. The subcommittee will share best practices and provide regular communication of legal and other developments related to compliance related issues and trends.
"It is a privilege to be a part of the IBA's Law Firm Management Committee and to have been invited to serve on its Advisory Board," Ibarra said. "Our firm has a long history of being involved with the IBA and supports its efforts to help the legal profession and protect the rule of law globally."
Ibarra is co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office and is a member of the firm's Corporate Practice. He is a member, and previously served as co-chair, of the firm's Latin America Practice, which has been recognized as a leading Latin American practice by several organizations and publications, including Chambers & Partners. Fluent in Spanish, he has spent his career advising clients doing business in the United States, Spain, and across Latin America. Admitted to practice in both New York and Florida, Ibarra has led numerous important cross-border M&A transactions, as well as joint ventures and infrastructure projects, including public-private partnerships.
"It is an honor to be able to contribute to the important work that the IBA does," Sanchez said. "I look forward to utilizing my compliance-related experience in Latin America to help the organization achieve its goals, while also strengthening relationships between the IBA and the region."
Sanchez Fernandez is a member of Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice and regularly advises Mexican and foreign clients on regulatory and compliance matters regarding regulated activities in Mexico. He regularly assists clients with issues arising from Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and has experience in Mexican anti-corruption legislation. Sanchez Fernandez assists clients in designing and building anti-corruption programs, assesses existing programs, and advises on post-acquisition integration of anti-corruption programs. He also conducts risks assessments, internal investigations, anti-corruption due diligences and trainings in several countries. In addition, he represents domestic and international clients on global energy matters with an emphasis in the areas of energy and natural resources, oil and gas, mining, and electricity.
About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart. Additionally, for more than 20 years we have sponsored a foreign associate program that invites Latin American lawyers to practice with us, which greatly enriches our resources and regional network.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
