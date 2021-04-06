LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • New railcar orders for 3,800 units valued at over $440 million during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 2,100 units, a 1.8x book-to-bill.
  • Diversified new railcar backlog as of February 28, 2021 was 24,900 units with an estimated value of $2.5 billion.
  • Immediate liquidity of $708 million, includes $593 million in cash and $115 million of available borrowing capacity.  Combined with nearly $100 million of liquidity initiatives in progress totals over $800 million.
  • Operating cash flow in the quarter included inventory accumulation of $48 million to support manufacturing production increases beginning in fiscal Q3 and a $44 million increase in leased railcars for syndication.
  • COVID-19 related expenses for the quarter were $2.5 million (pre-tax) and $6.4 million (pre-tax) for the first half of fiscal 2021.
  • Net loss attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter was $9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, on revenue of $296 million.  The net loss included $16 million in anticipated federal income tax benefit resulting from loss carryback provisions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $1 million.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, completed the earlier announced formation of GBX Leasing joint venture, including initial funding of nearly $100 million from a new $300 million non-recourse railcar warehouse credit facility.
  • Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 12, 2021 to shareholders as of April 21, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 28th consecutive quarterly dividend.

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier navigated what we expect will be our most challenging quarter of the fiscal year.  Operating challenges emerged from a range of sources, including winter weather, impacting deliveries and production.  Our near-term outlook is becoming increasingly optimistic as rail fundamentals improve.  Rail loadings are up year-to-date, driven by increased traffic in grain, intermodal and other categories.  Railroad velocity has slowed by nearly two miles per hour. Railcars in storage have decreased by more than 148,000 units from the 2020 peak storage level.  Proposed environmental and other regulations in both North America and Europe should support secular demand for rail as a growing mode for freight transport. Fiscal stimulus and proposed infrastructure legislation are expected to further add to demand."

Furman concluded, "Greenbrier is well-positioned for an economic recovery. Our pipeline of new business inquiries in North America has expanded dramatically in the last 30 days. Greenbrier's ability to adjust production capacity to meet our market outlook enables us to rapidly ramp manufacturing as we earn new railcar orders.  We have already restarted several production lines supported by firm orders to meet increased demand."

Business Update & Outlook

Greenbrier has practiced disciplined management to meet the realities of this historic time.  Our core strategy since March 2020 has been and continues to be:

  1. Maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet
  2. Navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis by safely operating our factories while generating cash
  3. Prepare for emerging economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets, which we expect to expand during the latter half of calendar 2021. Greenbrier is currently operating in this phase.

Looking ahead, Greenbrier expects the second half of fiscal 2021 to be stronger than the first half, reflecting increased production rates and stronger activity across the business.  Greenbrier's ability to achieve more than $700 million of total liquidity, with another $100 million of initiatives in process, allows us to weather unanticipated setbacks in the emerging economic recovery. Our $2.5 billion backlog provides a baseload of orders to support continuous production lines.  These factors position us to deploy our balance sheet opportunistically, as we have done with GBX Leasing.  The recently-announced joint venture complements Greenbrier's existing commercial platform and will create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows, reducing our exposure to the new railcar order and delivery cycle.

Financial Summary



Q2 FY21

Q1 FY21

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Revenue

$295.6M

$403.0M

37% fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand

environment and extreme winter weather

Gross margin

6.0%

10.1%

Selling and administrative

$43.4M

$43.7M

Maintaining cost discipline

Adjusted EBITDA

($1.3M)

$23.2M

Low new railcar deliveries and weak NA environment

Effective tax rate

61.6%

55.5%

Tax benefit from lease fleet investments and operating

losses carried back to prior years with higher tax rates

under the CARES Act

Net (earnings) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest

4.9M

($3.3M)

Operating loss from fewer deliveries at GIMSA joint

venture

Net loss attributable to

Greenbrier

($9.1M)

($10.0M)

Lower operating activity reflecting fewer deliveries

partially offset by income tax benefit

Diluted EPS

($0.28)

($0.30)



Segment Summary



Q2 FY21

Q1 FY21

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Manufacturing

  Revenue

$202.1M

$308.7M

Fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand environment

and winter weather closures

  Gross margin

0.2%

9.0%

  Operating margin (1)

(8.5%)

3.1%

  Deliveries (2)

1,700

2,700



Wheels, Repair & Parts

  Revenue

$71.6M

$65.6M

Modestly increased wheel volumes from winter

weather and improved scrap pricing partially offset by

continued decreased Repair volumes

  Gross margin

6.9%

3.9%

Improved volume in Wheel Services partially offset

by weak Repair activity

  Operating margin (1)

3.4%

(0.3%)



Leasing & Services

  Revenue

$21.9M

$28.7M

Prior quarter had externally sourced syndication

activity which increases revenue but is dilutive to

gross margin %

  Gross margin

56.6%

35.8%

More normalized gross margin activity

  Operating margin (1) (3)

29.3%

20.5%

Strong gross margin performance

  Fleet utilization

94.8%

93.3%



(1)

See supplemental segment information on page 12 for additional information.

(2)

Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.

(3)

Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin. 

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,700 railcars and performs management services for 445,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.  

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





February 28,

2021

November 30,

2020

August 31,

2020

May 31,

2020

February 29,

2020

Assets











   Cash and cash equivalents

$       593,499

$       724,547

$       833,745

$       735,258

$       169,899

   Restricted cash

8,614

8,547

8,342

8,704

8,569

   Accounts receivable, net 

236,171

216,220

230,488

261,629

325,056

   Income tax receivable   

62,103

24,448

9,109

-

1,173

   Inventories

522,984

490,282

529,529

675,442

709,115

   Leased railcars for syndication

109,287

51,087

107,671

136,144

255,073

   Equipment on operating leases, net

445,451

445,542

350,442

355,841

385,974

   Property, plant and equipment, net

687,468

696,333

711,524

719,155

723,326

   Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

70,820

72,254

72,354

75,508

79,082

   Intangibles and other assets, net

190,283

186,509

190,322

181,315

160,709

   Goodwill

132,685

130,315

130,308

130,035

129,684



$   3,059,365

$   3,046,084

$   3,173,834

$   3,279,031

$   2,947,660













Liabilities and Equity











   Revolving notes

$       275,839

$       276,248

$       351,526

$       416,535

$         37,196

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

448,571

434,138

463,880

488,969

499,898

   Deferred income taxes

24,798

10,120

7,701

4,354

9,173

   Deferred revenue

42,572

36,916

42,467

63,536

70,869

   Notes payable, net

793,189

797,089

804,088

806,919

811,860













Contingently redeemable noncontrolling          interest

30,037

30,711

31,117

30,611

30,782













   Total equity – Greenbrier

1,268,502

1,280,407

1,293,043

1,291,221

1,286,472

   Noncontrolling interest

175,857

180,455

180,012

176,886

201,410

   Total equity

1,444,359

1,460,862

1,473,055

1,468,107

1,487,882



$   3,059,365

$   3,046,084

$   3,173,834

$   3,279,031

$   2,947,660

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





February 28,



February 29,



February 28,



February 29,





2021



2020



2021



2020



Revenue

















        Manufacturing

$        202,094



$       489,943



$        510,816



$     1,147,310



        Wheels, Repair & Parts

71,623



91,225



137,179



177,833



        Leasing & Services

21,905



42,680



50,616



68,064





295,622



623,848



698,611



1,393,207



Cost of revenue

















        Manufacturing

201,771



422,309



482,661



1,004,221



        Wheels, Repair & Parts

66,667



84,373



129,651



166,265



        Leasing & Services

9,513



30,830



27,957



44,196





277,951



537,512



640,269



1,214,682





















Margin

17,671



86,336



58,342



178,525





















Selling and administrative expense

43,425



54,597



87,132



108,961



Net gain on disposition of equipment

(27)



(6,697)



(949)



(10,656)



Earnings (loss) from operations

(25,727)



38,436



(27,841)



80,220





















Other costs

















Interest and foreign exchange

9,568



12,609



20,671



25,461



Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(35,295)



25,827



(48,512)



54,759



Income tax benefit (expense)

21,752



(7,463)



29,084



(13,457)



Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from 

   unconsolidated affiliates

(13,543)



18,364



(19,428)



41,302



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(378)



1,651



(1,122)



2,724



Net earnings (loss)

(13,921)



20,015



(20,550)



44,026



Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

4,856



(6,386)



1,513



(22,728)





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier

$              (9,065)



$         13,629



$           (19,037)



$           21,298





















Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

$             (0.28)



$            0.42



$               (0.58)



$                0.65





















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

$                (0.28)



$            0.41



$               (0.58)



$                0.64





















Weighted average common shares:

















Basic

32,810



32,661



32,766



32,645



Diluted

32,810



33,482



32,766



33,382





















Dividends per common share

$                 0.27



$                0.27



$                 0.54



$                0.52



























 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:





First



Second



Total

















Revenue













   Manufacturing

$    308,722



$    202,094



$     510,816



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

65,556



71,623



137,179



   Leasing & Services

28,711



21,905



50,616





402,989



295,622



698,611



Cost of revenue













   Manufacturing

280,890



201,771



482,661



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

62,984



66,667



129,651



   Leasing & Services

18,444



9,513



27,957





362,318



277,951



640,269

















Margin

40,671



17,671



58,342

















Selling and administrative expense

43,707



43,425



87,132



Net gain on disposition of equipment

(922)



(27)



(949)



Loss from operations

(2,114)



(25,727)



(27,841)

















Other costs













Interest and foreign exchange

11,103



9,568



20,671



Loss before income tax and loss from unconsolidated

affiliates

(13,217)



(35,295)



(48,512)



Income tax benefit

7,332



21,752



29,084



Loss before loss from unconsolidated affiliates

(5,885)



(13,543)



(19,428)



Loss from unconsolidated affiliates

(744)



(378)



(1,122)

















Net Loss

(6,629)



(13,921)



(20,550)



Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3,343)



4,856



1,513

















Net Loss attributable to Greenbrier

$        (9,972)



$        (9,065)



$     (19,037)

















Basic loss per common share (1)

$          (0.30)



$          (0.28)



$          (0.58)

















Diluted loss per common share (1)

$          (0.30)



$          (0.28)



$          (0.58)

















Dividends per common share

$           0.27



$           0.27



$           0.54



(1)

Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:





First



Second



Third



Fourth



Total

























Revenue





















   Manufacturing

$    657,367



$    489,943



$        653,007



$         549,654



$ 2,349,971



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

86,608



91,225



82,024



64,813



324,670



   Leasing & Services

25,384



42,680



27,526



21,958



117,548





769,359



623,848



762,557



636,425



2,792,189



Cost of revenue





















   Manufacturing

581,912



422,309



562,793



498,155



2,065,169



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

81,892



84,373



75,001



60,923



302,189



   Leasing & Services

13,366



30,830



17,232



10,272



71,700





677,170



537,512



655,026



569,350



2,439,058

























Margin

92,189



86,336



107,531



67,075



353,131

























Selling and administrative expense

54,364



54,597



49,494



46,251



204,706



Net gain on disposition of equipment

(3,959)



(6,697)



(8,775)



(573)



(20,004)



Earnings from operations

41,784



38,436



66,812



21,397



168,429

























Other costs





















Interest and foreign exchange

12,852



12,609



7,562



10,596



43,619



Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

28,932



25,827



59,250



10,801



124,810



Income tax expense

(5,994)



(7,463)



(24,421)



(2,306)



(40,184)



Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

22,938



18,364



34,829



8,495



84,626



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

1,073



1,651



1,040



(804)



2,960

























Net earnings

24,011



20,015



35,869



7,691



87,586



Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(16,342)



(6,386)



(8,097)



(7,794)



(38,619)



Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier

$         7,669



$       13,629



$       27,772



$           (103)



$      48,967

























Basic earnings per common share (1)

$           0.24



$           0.42



$           0.85



$          (0.00)



$           1.50

























Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$           0.23



$           0.41



$           0.83



$          (0.00)



$           1.46

























Dividends per common share

$           0.25



$           0.27



$           0.27



$          0.27



$           1.06



(1)

Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited) 









Six Months Ended









February 28,





February 29,









2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities















    Net earnings (loss)



$

(20,550)



$

44,026



    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash used in

     operating activities:















      Deferred income taxes





16,969





(6,714)



      Depreciation and amortization





50,868





59,338



      Net gain on disposition of equipment





(949)





(10,656)



      Accretion of debt discount





2,857





2,718



      Stock based compensation expense





8,951





7,237



     Noncontrolling interest adjustments





(1,285)





9,038



      Other





1,135





(39)



      Decrease (increase) in assets:















          Accounts receivable, net





(10,735)





47,282



          Income tax receivable





(52,994)





(1,173)



          Inventories





(35,005)





(55,158)



          Leased railcars for syndication





(37,988)





(123,033)



          Other assets





(2,895)





(39,433)



      Increase (decrease) in liabilities:















          Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





(13,257)





(67,988)



          Deferred revenue





104





1,381



    Net cash used in operating activities





(94,774)





(133,174)



Cash flows from investing activities















    Proceeds from sales of assets





11,336





41,827



    Capital expenditures





(50,353)





(40,834)



   Investments in and advances to/repayments from unconsolidated affiliates





4,523





(1,500)



   Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other





488





11,273



    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(34,006)





10,766



Cash flows from financing activities















    Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less





98,442





10,246



    Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days





112,000





-



   Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days





(286,000)





-



   Repayments of notes payable





(14,990)





(17,120)



    Dividends





(18,046)





(17,312)



    Cash distribution to joint venture partner





(3,646)





(8,706)



    Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock





(2,357)





(1,895)



    Net cash used in financing activities





(114,597)





(34,787)



Effect of exchange rate changes





3,403





(2,824)



Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(239,974)





(160,019)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash















    Beginning of period





842,087





338,487



    End of period



$

602,113



$

178,468



Balance Sheet Reconciliation















    Cash and cash equivalents



$

593,499



$

169,899



    Restricted cash





8,614





8,569



    Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above



$

602,113



$

178,468



 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended





February 28,

2021



November 30,

2020



Net loss

$            (13,921)



$              (6,629)



Interest and foreign exchange

9,568



11,103



Income tax benefit

(21,752)



(7,332)



Depreciation and amortization

24,822



26,046



Adjusted EBITDA

$             (1,283)



$             23,188















 



Three Months

Ended



February 28,

2021

Backlog Activity (units) (1)









Beginning backlog

23,900



Orders received

3,800



Production held as Leased railcars for syndication

(800)



Production sold directly to third parties

(2,000)



Ending backlog

24,900









Delivery Information (units) (1)





Production sold directly to third parties

2,000



Sales of Leased railcars for syndication

100



Total deliveries

2,100



(1)

Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Leasing Information

(In thousands, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)





February 28,

2021



November 30,

2020

Owned fleet

8,700



8,400

Managed fleet

445,000



407,000

Owned fleet utilization

95%



93%











February 28,

2021



November 30,

2020

Leased railcars for syndications

$                    109,287



$                      51,087

Equipment on operating lease

445,451



445,542

Total

$                    554,738



$                    496,629









Leasing non-recourse debt

$                    204,722



$                   206, 629

Recourse debt

588,467



590,460

Total debt

$                    793,189



$                    797,089









Fleet leverage %(1)

37%



42%

(1)

Leasing non-recourse debt / Sum of leased railcars for syndication and equipment on operating lease

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, unaudited)



Segment Information



Three months ended February 28, 2021:





















Revenue



Earnings (loss) from operations





External



Intersegment



  Total



External



Intersegment



Total



Manufacturing

$           202,094



$               2,425



$         204,519



$          (17,216)



$                  100



$      (17,116)



Wheels, Repair & Parts

71,623



1,603



73,226



2,433



(14)



2,419



Leasing & Services

21,905



1,113



23,018



6,420



634



7,054



Eliminations

-



(5,141)



(5,141)



-



(720)



(720)



Corporate

-



-



-



(17,364)



-



(17,364)





$           295,622



$                      -



$         295,622



$          (25,727)



$                      -



$     (25,727)























Three months ended November 30, 2020:





















Revenue



Earnings (loss) from operations





External



Intersegment



  Total



External



Intersegment



Total



Manufacturing

$           308,722



$             20,591



$         329,313



$             9,686



$               2,505



$       12,191



Wheels, Repair & Parts

65,556



301



65,857



(200)



(9)



(209)



Leasing & Services

28,711



4,665



33,376



5,890



4,285



10,175



Eliminations

-



(25,557)



(25,557)



-



(6,781)



(6,781)



Corporate

-



-



-



(17,490)



-



(17,490)





$           402,989



$                      -



$         402,989



$            (2,114)



$                      -



$       (2,114)









Total assets









   February 28,

2021



November 30,

2020



Manufacturing

$              1,313,819



$              1,264,616



Wheels, Repair & Parts

277,788



274,534



Leasing & Services

851,546



758,820



Unallocated

616,212



748,114





$              3,059,365



$              3,046,084



