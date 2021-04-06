LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2021.
Second Quarter Highlights
- New railcar orders for 3,800 units valued at over $440 million during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 2,100 units, a 1.8x book-to-bill.
- Diversified new railcar backlog as of February 28, 2021 was 24,900 units with an estimated value of $2.5 billion.
- Immediate liquidity of $708 million, includes $593 million in cash and $115 million of available borrowing capacity. Combined with nearly $100 million of liquidity initiatives in progress totals over $800 million.
- Operating cash flow in the quarter included inventory accumulation of $48 million to support manufacturing production increases beginning in fiscal Q3 and a $44 million increase in leased railcars for syndication.
- COVID-19 related expenses for the quarter were $2.5 million (pre-tax) and $6.4 million (pre-tax) for the first half of fiscal 2021.
- Net loss attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter was $9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, on revenue of $296 million. The net loss included $16 million in anticipated federal income tax benefit resulting from loss carryback provisions.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $1 million.
- Subsequent to quarter-end, completed the earlier announced formation of GBX Leasing joint venture, including initial funding of nearly $100 million from a new $300 million non-recourse railcar warehouse credit facility.
- Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 12, 2021 to shareholders as of April 21, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 28th consecutive quarterly dividend.
William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier navigated what we expect will be our most challenging quarter of the fiscal year. Operating challenges emerged from a range of sources, including winter weather, impacting deliveries and production. Our near-term outlook is becoming increasingly optimistic as rail fundamentals improve. Rail loadings are up year-to-date, driven by increased traffic in grain, intermodal and other categories. Railroad velocity has slowed by nearly two miles per hour. Railcars in storage have decreased by more than 148,000 units from the 2020 peak storage level. Proposed environmental and other regulations in both North America and Europe should support secular demand for rail as a growing mode for freight transport. Fiscal stimulus and proposed infrastructure legislation are expected to further add to demand."
Furman concluded, "Greenbrier is well-positioned for an economic recovery. Our pipeline of new business inquiries in North America has expanded dramatically in the last 30 days. Greenbrier's ability to adjust production capacity to meet our market outlook enables us to rapidly ramp manufacturing as we earn new railcar orders. We have already restarted several production lines supported by firm orders to meet increased demand."
Business Update & Outlook
Greenbrier has practiced disciplined management to meet the realities of this historic time. Our core strategy since March 2020 has been and continues to be:
- Maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet
- Navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis by safely operating our factories while generating cash
- Prepare for emerging economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets, which we expect to expand during the latter half of calendar 2021. Greenbrier is currently operating in this phase.
Looking ahead, Greenbrier expects the second half of fiscal 2021 to be stronger than the first half, reflecting increased production rates and stronger activity across the business. Greenbrier's ability to achieve more than $700 million of total liquidity, with another $100 million of initiatives in process, allows us to weather unanticipated setbacks in the emerging economic recovery. Our $2.5 billion backlog provides a baseload of orders to support continuous production lines. These factors position us to deploy our balance sheet opportunistically, as we have done with GBX Leasing. The recently-announced joint venture complements Greenbrier's existing commercial platform and will create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows, reducing our exposure to the new railcar order and delivery cycle.
Financial Summary
Q2 FY21
Q1 FY21
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Revenue
$295.6M
$403.0M
37% fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand
Gross margin
6.0%
10.1%
Selling and administrative
$43.4M
$43.7M
Maintaining cost discipline
Adjusted EBITDA
($1.3M)
$23.2M
Low new railcar deliveries and weak NA environment
Effective tax rate
61.6%
55.5%
Tax benefit from lease fleet investments and operating
Net (earnings) loss attributable to
4.9M
($3.3M)
Operating loss from fewer deliveries at GIMSA joint
Net loss attributable to
($9.1M)
($10.0M)
Lower operating activity reflecting fewer deliveries
Diluted EPS
($0.28)
($0.30)
Segment Summary
Q2 FY21
Q1 FY21
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Manufacturing
Revenue
$202.1M
$308.7M
Fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand environment
Gross margin
0.2%
9.0%
Operating margin (1)
(8.5%)
3.1%
Deliveries (2)
1,700
2,700
Wheels, Repair & Parts
Revenue
$71.6M
$65.6M
Modestly increased wheel volumes from winter
Gross margin
6.9%
3.9%
Improved volume in Wheel Services partially offset
Operating margin (1)
3.4%
(0.3%)
Leasing & Services
Revenue
$21.9M
$28.7M
Prior quarter had externally sourced syndication
Gross margin
56.6%
35.8%
More normalized gross margin activity
Operating margin (1) (3)
29.3%
20.5%
Strong gross margin performance
Fleet utilization
94.8%
93.3%
(1)
See supplemental segment information on page 12 for additional information.
(2)
Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.
(3)
Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.
Conference Call
Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.
Teleconference details are as follows:
- April 6, 2021
- 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
- Phone: 1-888-317-6003 (Toll Free) 1-412-317-6061 (International), Entry Number "7592105"
- Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)
Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,700 railcars and performs management services for 445,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
February 28,
November 30,
August 31,
2020
May 31,
2020
February 29,
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 593,499
$ 724,547
$ 833,745
$ 735,258
$ 169,899
Restricted cash
8,614
8,547
8,342
8,704
8,569
Accounts receivable, net
236,171
216,220
230,488
261,629
325,056
Income tax receivable
62,103
24,448
9,109
-
1,173
Inventories
522,984
490,282
529,529
675,442
709,115
Leased railcars for syndication
109,287
51,087
107,671
136,144
255,073
Equipment on operating leases, net
445,451
445,542
350,442
355,841
385,974
Property, plant and equipment, net
687,468
696,333
711,524
719,155
723,326
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
70,820
72,254
72,354
75,508
79,082
Intangibles and other assets, net
190,283
186,509
190,322
181,315
160,709
Goodwill
132,685
130,315
130,308
130,035
129,684
$ 3,059,365
$ 3,046,084
$ 3,173,834
$ 3,279,031
$ 2,947,660
Liabilities and Equity
Revolving notes
$ 275,839
$ 276,248
$ 351,526
$ 416,535
$ 37,196
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
448,571
434,138
463,880
488,969
499,898
Deferred income taxes
24,798
10,120
7,701
4,354
9,173
Deferred revenue
42,572
36,916
42,467
63,536
70,869
Notes payable, net
793,189
797,089
804,088
806,919
811,860
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
30,037
30,711
31,117
30,611
30,782
Total equity – Greenbrier
1,268,502
1,280,407
1,293,043
1,291,221
1,286,472
Noncontrolling interest
175,857
180,455
180,012
176,886
201,410
Total equity
1,444,359
1,460,862
1,473,055
1,468,107
1,487,882
$ 3,059,365
$ 3,046,084
$ 3,173,834
$ 3,279,031
$ 2,947,660
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 202,094
$ 489,943
$ 510,816
$ 1,147,310
Wheels, Repair & Parts
71,623
91,225
137,179
177,833
Leasing & Services
21,905
42,680
50,616
68,064
295,622
623,848
698,611
1,393,207
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
201,771
422,309
482,661
1,004,221
Wheels, Repair & Parts
66,667
84,373
129,651
166,265
Leasing & Services
9,513
30,830
27,957
44,196
277,951
537,512
640,269
1,214,682
Margin
17,671
86,336
58,342
178,525
Selling and administrative expense
43,425
54,597
87,132
108,961
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(27)
(6,697)
(949)
(10,656)
Earnings (loss) from operations
(25,727)
38,436
(27,841)
80,220
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
9,568
12,609
20,671
25,461
Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(35,295)
25,827
(48,512)
54,759
Income tax benefit (expense)
21,752
(7,463)
29,084
(13,457)
Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
(13,543)
18,364
(19,428)
41,302
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(378)
1,651
(1,122)
2,724
Net earnings (loss)
(13,921)
20,015
(20,550)
44,026
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
4,856
(6,386)
1,513
(22,728)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ (9,065)
$ 13,629
$ (19,037)
$ 21,298
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
$ (0.28)
$ 0.42
$ (0.58)
$ 0.65
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
$ (0.28)
$ 0.41
$ (0.58)
$ 0.64
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
32,810
32,661
32,766
32,645
Diluted
32,810
33,482
32,766
33,382
Dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.54
$ 0.52
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:
First
Second
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 308,722
$ 202,094
$ 510,816
Wheels, Repair & Parts
65,556
71,623
137,179
Leasing & Services
28,711
21,905
50,616
402,989
295,622
698,611
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
280,890
201,771
482,661
Wheels, Repair & Parts
62,984
66,667
129,651
Leasing & Services
18,444
9,513
27,957
362,318
277,951
640,269
Margin
40,671
17,671
58,342
Selling and administrative expense
43,707
43,425
87,132
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(922)
(27)
(949)
Loss from operations
(2,114)
(25,727)
(27,841)
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
11,103
9,568
20,671
Loss before income tax and loss from unconsolidated
affiliates
(13,217)
(35,295)
(48,512)
Income tax benefit
7,332
21,752
29,084
Loss before loss from unconsolidated affiliates
(5,885)
(13,543)
(19,428)
Loss from unconsolidated affiliates
(744)
(378)
(1,122)
Net Loss
(6,629)
(13,921)
(20,550)
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3,343)
4,856
1,513
Net Loss attributable to Greenbrier
$ (9,972)
$ (9,065)
$ (19,037)
Basic loss per common share (1)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.58)
Diluted loss per common share (1)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.58)
Dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.54
(1)
Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 657,367
$ 489,943
$ 653,007
$ 549,654
$ 2,349,971
Wheels, Repair & Parts
86,608
91,225
82,024
64,813
324,670
Leasing & Services
25,384
42,680
27,526
21,958
117,548
769,359
623,848
762,557
636,425
2,792,189
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
581,912
422,309
562,793
498,155
2,065,169
Wheels, Repair & Parts
81,892
84,373
75,001
60,923
302,189
Leasing & Services
13,366
30,830
17,232
10,272
71,700
677,170
537,512
655,026
569,350
2,439,058
Margin
92,189
86,336
107,531
67,075
353,131
Selling and administrative expense
54,364
54,597
49,494
46,251
204,706
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(3,959)
(6,697)
(8,775)
(573)
(20,004)
Earnings from operations
41,784
38,436
66,812
21,397
168,429
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
12,852
12,609
7,562
10,596
43,619
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
28,932
25,827
59,250
10,801
124,810
Income tax expense
(5,994)
(7,463)
(24,421)
(2,306)
(40,184)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
22,938
18,364
34,829
8,495
84,626
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
1,073
1,651
1,040
(804)
2,960
Net earnings
24,011
20,015
35,869
7,691
87,586
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(16,342)
(6,386)
(8,097)
(7,794)
(38,619)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ 7,669
$ 13,629
$ 27,772
$ (103)
$ 48,967
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.24
$ 0.42
$ 0.85
$ (0.00)
$ 1.50
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$ 0.23
$ 0.41
$ 0.83
$ (0.00)
$ 1.46
Dividends per common share
$ 0.25
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 1.06
(1)
Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)
Six Months Ended
February 28,
February 29,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net earnings (loss)
$
(20,550)
$
44,026
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash used in
operating activities:
Deferred income taxes
16,969
(6,714)
Depreciation and amortization
50,868
59,338
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(949)
(10,656)
Accretion of debt discount
2,857
2,718
Stock based compensation expense
8,951
7,237
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
(1,285)
9,038
Other
1,135
(39)
Decrease (increase) in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
(10,735)
47,282
Income tax receivable
(52,994)
(1,173)
Inventories
(35,005)
(55,158)
Leased railcars for syndication
(37,988)
(123,033)
Other assets
(2,895)
(39,433)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(13,257)
(67,988)
Deferred revenue
104
1,381
Net cash used in operating activities
(94,774)
(133,174)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sales of assets
11,336
41,827
Capital expenditures
(50,353)
(40,834)
Investments in and advances to/repayments from unconsolidated affiliates
4,523
(1,500)
Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other
488
11,273
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(34,006)
10,766
Cash flows from financing activities
Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
98,442
10,246
Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
112,000
-
Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
(286,000)
-
Repayments of notes payable
(14,990)
(17,120)
Dividends
(18,046)
(17,312)
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
(3,646)
(8,706)
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
(2,357)
(1,895)
Net cash used in financing activities
(114,597)
(34,787)
Effect of exchange rate changes
3,403
(2,824)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(239,974)
(160,019)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
842,087
338,487
End of period
$
602,113
$
178,468
Balance Sheet Reconciliation
Cash and cash equivalents
$
593,499
$
169,899
Restricted cash
8,614
8,569
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above
$
602,113
$
178,468
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
February 28,
2021
November 30,
2020
Net loss
$ (13,921)
$ (6,629)
Interest and foreign exchange
9,568
11,103
Income tax benefit
(21,752)
(7,332)
Depreciation and amortization
24,822
26,046
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (1,283)
$ 23,188
Three Months
February 28,
2021
Backlog Activity (units) (1)
Beginning backlog
23,900
Orders received
3,800
Production held as Leased railcars for syndication
(800)
Production sold directly to third parties
(2,000)
Ending backlog
24,900
Delivery Information (units) (1)
Production sold directly to third parties
2,000
Sales of Leased railcars for syndication
100
Total deliveries
2,100
(1)
Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Leasing Information
(In thousands, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)
February 28,
2021
November 30,
2020
Owned fleet
8,700
8,400
Managed fleet
445,000
407,000
Owned fleet utilization
95%
93%
February 28,
2021
November 30,
2020
Leased railcars for syndications
$ 109,287
$ 51,087
Equipment on operating lease
445,451
445,542
Total
$ 554,738
$ 496,629
Leasing non-recourse debt
$ 204,722
$ 206, 629
Recourse debt
588,467
590,460
Total debt
$ 793,189
$ 797,089
Fleet leverage %(1)
37%
42%
(1)
Leasing non-recourse debt / Sum of leased railcars for syndication and equipment on operating lease
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, unaudited)
Segment Information
Three months ended February 28, 2021:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 202,094
$ 2,425
$ 204,519
$ (17,216)
$ 100
$ (17,116)
Wheels, Repair & Parts
71,623
1,603
73,226
2,433
(14)
2,419
Leasing & Services
21,905
1,113
23,018
6,420
634
7,054
Eliminations
-
(5,141)
(5,141)
-
(720)
(720)
Corporate
-
-
-
(17,364)
-
(17,364)
$ 295,622
$ -
$ 295,622
$ (25,727)
$ -
$ (25,727)
Three months ended November 30, 2020:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 308,722
$ 20,591
$ 329,313
$ 9,686
$ 2,505
$ 12,191
Wheels, Repair & Parts
65,556
301
65,857
(200)
(9)
(209)
Leasing & Services
28,711
4,665
33,376
5,890
4,285
10,175
Eliminations
-
(25,557)
(25,557)
-
(6,781)
(6,781)
Corporate
-
-
-
(17,490)
-
(17,490)
$ 402,989
$ -
$ 402,989
$ (2,114)
$ -
$ (2,114)
Total assets
February 28,
November 30,
2020
Manufacturing
$ 1,313,819
$ 1,264,616
Wheels, Repair & Parts
277,788
274,534
Leasing & Services
851,546
758,820
Unallocated
616,212
748,114
$ 3,059,365
$ 3,046,084
"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "adjust," "become," "continue," "expect," "maintain," "outlook," "position," "should," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog, and future liquidity and cash flow as well as other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the section "Business Update & Outlook." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following. (1) We are unable to predict when, how, or with what magnitude COVID-19 governmental reaction to the pandemic, and related economic disruptions will negatively impact our business: we may be prevented from operating our facilities; the operations of our customers may be disrupted increasing the likelihood that our customers may attempt to delay, defer or cancel orders, or cease to operate as going concerns; the operations of our suppliers may be disrupted; our indebtedness may increase; we may breach the covenants in our credit agreement; the market price of our common stock may drop or remain volatile; we may incur significant employee health care costs under our self-insurance programs. The longer the pandemic continues, the more likely that negative impacts on our business will occur, some of which we cannot now foresee. (2) Our backlog of railcar units and marine vessels is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. Customers may attempt to cancel or modify orders or refuse to accept and pay for products. The likelihood of cancellations, modifications, rejection and non-payment for our products generally increases during periods of market weakness. The timing of converting backlog to revenue is also materially impacted by our decision whether to lease railcars, sell railcars, or syndicate railcars with a lease attached to an investor. (3) Our joint ventures, including our leasing joint venture, may not perform as anticipated or expected. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent report on 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.
Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax benefit (expense), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
