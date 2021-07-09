LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • New railcar orders for 3,800 units valued at $400 million and deliveries of 3,300 units, resulted in a 1.2x book-to-bill. This is the second consecutive quarter that book-to-bill exceeded 1.0x. Orders included intermodal units, tank cars, boxcars and covered hoppers.
  • Diversified new railcar backlog as of May 31, 2021 was 24,800 units with an estimated value of $2.6 billion.
  • Liquidity of approximately $850 million, including $628 million in cash and $221 million of available borrowing capacity. Liquidity and $149 million of initiatives in progress total nearly $1 billion.
  • COVID-19 related expenses for the quarter were $1.9 million (pre-tax) and $8.3 million (pre-tax) for the nine months ended May 31, 2021.
  • Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $19.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, on revenue of $450 million. Net earnings included $3.6 million ($0.10 per share), of loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax.
  • Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $23.3 million or $0.69 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53 million.
  • GBX Leasing was formed in the quarter to create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows with initial railcar funding of nearly $100 million, under a $300 million non-recourse warehouse credit facility. GBX Leasing is consolidated in Greenbrier's financial statements, see supplemental information in this release.
  • Debt maturities were extended in the quarter with the issuance of $374 million of senior convertible notes due in 2028 and retirement of $257 million of 2024 senior convertible notes.
  • Repurchased $20 million of common stock in connection with the convertible note issuance. $100 million remains authorized under the share repurchase plan.
  • Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 28, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 29th consecutive quarterly dividend.

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier's financial results for the third fiscal quarter reflect the steady recovery in our markets that we forecasted would occur in the second half of our fiscal year. Our COVID strategy launched in March 2020 has been very successful. We are executing well on plans to maintain a liquidity base and strong balance sheet as well as safely operate each of our facilities. All of this has been necessary to prepare for the now emerging recovery.  As positive momentum continues, we are seizing opportunities to resume the pursuit of scale we began during the two years prior to the pandemic. In the third fiscal quarter this included the formation of GBX Leasing and completion of a strategic debt refinancing that extended maturities on convertible notes by four years."

Furman added, "We are benefiting from the economic recovery in railcar manufacturing and leasing as expected. This is playing out through sequential monthly increases in manufacturing revenues and a meaningful increase in new order activity in our core North American markets.  The ability to ramp production capacity is integral to protecting Greenbrier's leadership position in the market.  New orders will not increase linearly, but we expect commercial activity to remain strong as our $2.6 billion backlog provides a baseload of orders to support the expanded operation of production lines and our leasing business."

Business Update & Outlook

Greenbrier's adherence to its core COVID strategy during the third fiscal quarter produced the best quarterly performance to date in fiscal 2021. Since March 2020, Greenbrier has practiced disciplined management to meet the realities of this once in 100 years pandemic. Operating and commercial momentum is building. In our domestic and international markets, Greenbrier's core COVID strategy was and continues to be:

  1. Maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet
  2. Navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis by safely operating our factories while generating cash flow
  3. Prepare for emerging economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets. Greenbrier is currently operating in this phase.  Greenbrier is well-positioned to navigate the immediate challenges of increasing production rates safely amidst the emerging COVID variants, while ensuring labor and supply chain continuity.

Looking ahead, Greenbrier expects the fourth quarter to be the strongest performance of the year.  A full quarter of increased production rates and business activity creates positive momentum into fiscal 2022.

Financial Summary



Q3 FY21

Q2 FY21

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Revenue

$450.1M

$295.6M

65% higher deliveries reflecting increased production levels and overall improving demand environment

Gross margin

16.7%

6.0%

Primarily increased production rates in Manufacturing and favorable resolution of warranty & other contingencies in international operations

Selling and administrative

$49.2M

$43.4M

Increased consulting and employee-related costs including performance-based compensation expense

Adjusted EBITDA

$52.9M

($1.3M)

Higher operating earnings reflecting improving demand environment; See reconciliation on page 12

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

($0.3M)

$4.9M

Increased operating activity at GIMSA joint venture

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier

$23.3M(1)

($9.1M)

Primarily increased activity across all business units and tax benefit from lease fleet investments and operating losses carried back to prior years with higher tax rates allowable under the CARES Act

Adjusted diluted EPS

$0.69(1)

($0.28)





(1) Excludes $3.6 million ($0.10 per share), net of tax, of loss on debt extinguishment.

Segment Summary



Q3 FY21

Q2 FY21

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Manufacturing

  Revenue

$341.9M

$202.1M

Higher deliveries reflecting improving demand levels

  Gross margin

14.5%

0.2%

Higher production & delivery and favorable resolution of warranty and other contingencies; Excluding these items, gross margin would be in the low double digits

  Operating margin (1)

9.2%

(8.5%)



  Deliveries (2)

2,800

1,700

Higher production rates

Wheels, Repair & Parts

  Revenue

$80.9M

$71.6M

Increased demand levels across the network

  Gross margin

8.9%

6.9%

Higher volumes driving improved performance

  Operating margin (1)

5.2%

3.4%



Leasing & Services (including GBX Leasing)

  Revenue

$27.3M

$21.9M

Revenue and margin include enhanced syndication financing activity

  Gross margin

67.6%

56.6%

  Operating margin (1) (3)

44.9%

29.3%

  Fleet utilization

93.8%

94.8%





(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.

(2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins.

(3) Includes Net loss (gain) on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin. 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





May 31,

2021

February 28,

2021

November 30,

2020

August 31,

2020

May 31,

2020

Assets











   Cash and cash equivalents

$       628,200

$       593,499

$       724,547

$       833,745

$       735,258

   Restricted cash

8,689

8,614

8,547

8,342

8,704

   Accounts receivable, net 

274,792

236,171

216,220

230,488

261,629

   Income tax receivable   

75,135

62,103

24,448

9,109

-

   Inventories

553,137

522,984

490,282

529,529

675,442

   Leased railcars for syndication

154,017

109,287

51,087

107,671

136,144

   Equipment on operating leases, net

446,888

445,451

445,542

350,442

355,841

   Property, plant and equipment, net

676,010

687,468

696,333

711,524

719,155

   Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

79,420

70,820

72,254

72,354

75,508

   Intangibles and other assets, net

180,829

190,283

186,509

190,322

181,315

   Goodwill

133,050

132,685

130,315

130,308

130,035



$   3,210,167

$   3,059,365

$   3,046,084

$   3,173,834

$   3,279,031













Liabilities and Equity











   Revolving notes

$       325,150

$       275,839

$       276,248

$       351,526

$       416,535

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

480,373

448,571

434,138

463,880

488,969

   Deferred income taxes

44,900

24,798

10,120

7,701

4,354

   Deferred revenue

43,676

42,572

36,916

42,467

63,536

   Notes payable, net

835,027

793,189

797,089

804,088

806,919













Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest

30,323

30,037

30,711

31,117

30,611













   Total equity – Greenbrier

1,286,763

1,268,502

1,280,407

1,293,043

1,291,221

   Noncontrolling interest

163,955

175,857

180,455

180,012

176,886

   Total equity

1,450,718

1,444,359

1,460,862

1,473,055

1,468,107



$   3,210,167

$   3,059,365

$   3,046,084

$   3,173,834

$   3,279,031

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

May 31,



Nine Months Ended

May 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020



Revenue



        Manufacturing

$        341,939



$       653,007



$        852,755



$     1,800,317

        Wheels, Repair & Parts

80,871



82,024



218,050



259,857

        Leasing & Services

27,333



27,526



77,949



95,590



450,143



762,557



1,148,754



2,155,764

Cost of revenue















        Manufacturing

292,464



562,793



775,125



1,567,014

        Wheels, Repair & Parts

73,690



75,001



203,341



241,266

        Leasing & Services

8,857



17,232



36,814



61,428



375,011



655,026



1,015,280



1,869,708

















Margin

75,132



107,531



133,474



286,056

















Selling and administrative expense

49,239



49,494



136,371



158,455

Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment

184



(8,775)



(765)



(19,431)

Earnings (loss) from operations

25,709



66,812



(2,132)



147,032

















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange

10,204



7,562



30,875



33,023

Net loss on extinguishment of debt

4,763



-



4,763



-

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

10,742



59,250



(37,770)



114,009

Income tax benefit (expense)

6,914



(24,421)



35,998



(37,878)

Earnings (loss) before earnings from 

   unconsolidated affiliates

17,656



34,829



(1,772)



76,131

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates

2,379



1,040



1,257



3,764

 

Net earnings (loss)

20,035



35,869



(515)



79,895

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(298)



(8,097)



1,215



(30,825)

















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$             19,737



$         27,772



$                700



$           49,070

















Basic earnings per common share:

$                 0.61



$            0.85



$                0.02



$                1.50

















Diluted earnings per common share:

$                  0.59



$            0.83



$                0.02



$                1.47

















Weighted average common shares:















Basic

32,573



32,690



32,726



32,660

Diluted

33,605



33,478



33,747



33,414

















Dividends per common share

$                  0.27



$                0.27



$                0.81



$                0.79



















 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited) 









Nine Months Ended

May 31,







2021





2020















Cash flows from operating activities













    Net earnings (loss)



$

(515)



$

79,895

    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) provided by (used in)

     operating activities:













      Deferred income taxes





20,197





(11,450)

      Depreciation and amortization





75,637





82,452

      Net gain on disposition of equipment





(765)





(19,431)

      Accretion of debt discount





4,639





4,102

      Stock based compensation expense





12,468





8,265

     Net loss on extinguishment of debt





4,763





-

     Noncontrolling interest adjustments





343





2,826

      Other





1,729





568

      Decrease (increase) in assets:













          Accounts receivable, net





(49,160)





110,431

          Income tax receivable





(66,026)





-

          Inventories





(92,294)





12,555

          Leased railcars for syndication





(55,532)





(38,826)

          Other assets





863





(59,212)

      Increase (decrease) in liabilities:













          Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





18,626





(77,243)

          Deferred revenue





1,189





(5,900)

    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





(123,838)





89,032

Cash flows from investing activities













    Proceeds from sales of assets





12,156





78,521

    Capital expenditures





(62,774)





(55,326)

   Investments in and advances to/repayments from unconsolidated affiliates





674





(1,500)

   Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other





652





11,273

    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(49,292)





32,968

Cash flows from financing activities













    Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less





147,571





214,932

    Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days





112,000





175,000

   Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days





(286,000)





-

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable





373,750





-

   Repayments of notes payable





(308,468)





(24,002)

Debt issuance costs





(14,067)





-

Repurchase of stock





(20,000)





-

    Dividends





(26,882)





(26,344)

   Investment by joint venture partner





7,000





-

    Cash distribution to joint venture partner





(24,055)





(36,152)

    Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock





(2,802)





(2,266)

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(41,953)





301,168

Effect of exchange rate changes





9,885





(17,693)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(205,198)





405,475

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













    Beginning of period





842,087





338,487

    End of period



$

636,889



$

743,962

Balance Sheet Reconciliation













    Cash and cash equivalents



$

628,200



$

735,258

    Restricted cash





8,689





8,704

    Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above



$

636,889



$

743,962

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Backlog and Delivery Information





Three Months Ended

May 31, 2021

Backlog Activity (units) (1)







Beginning backlog

24,900

Orders received

3,800

Production held as Leased railcars for syndication

(800)

Production sold directly to third parties

(3,100)

Ending backlog

24,800





Delivery Information (units) (1)



Production sold directly to third parties

3,100

Sales of Leased railcars for syndication

200

Total deliveries

3,300





(1)      

Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

Supplemental Leasing Information

(In thousands, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)

GBX Leasing (GBXL) was formed in April 2021 as a joint venture with The Longwood Group to own and manage a portfolio of leased railcars primarily built by Greenbrier.  Greenbrier owns approximately 90% of GBXL and consolidates it in Greenbrier's financial statements in the Leasing & Services segment.  Longwood was formed in 2018 by D. Stephen Menzies to pursue a range of commercial investments in equipment transportation markets following his successful growth of Trinity Rail's leasing business over many years.  GBXL adds an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale.  GBXL will produce strong tax-advantaged cash flows.  The goal is to add at least $200 million in railcar assets annually at about 3:1 debt to equity (or 75%) based on the fair market value of assets.  During the quarter, an initial $300 million non-recourse warehouse credit facility was secured, and $129 million in fair market value of assets were acquired from Greenbrier's transaction flow.  Over time the entity is expected to grow by at least $200 million in assets annually with a five year target of $1 billion of assets.  The intent is to use the asset-backed securities market to refinance the warehouse facility and to convert to permanent financing before 2025 as scale and portfolio balance are achieved.  Considerable tax benefits are generated from these investments, which are included in the consolidated financial results this year.

Key information for the consolidated Leasing & Services segment

(In Units)

May 31,

2021



February 28,

2021

Owned fleet

8,700



8,700

Managed fleet

445,000



445,000

Owned fleet utilization

94%



95%



May 31,

2021



February 28,

2021

Equipment on operating lease

$                  446,888



$                  445,451









GBX Leasing non-recourse warehouse

$                    96,576



$                              -

Leasing non-recourse debt

202,815



204,722

Total Leasing non-recourse debt

$                  299,391



$                  204,722









Fleet leverage %(1)

67%



46%





(1)    

Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:





First



Second



Third



Total





















Revenue

















   Manufacturing

$    308,722



$    202,094



$    341,939



$     852,755



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

65,556



71,623



80,871



218,050



   Leasing & Services

28,711



21,905



27,333



77,949





402,989



295,622



450,143



1,148,754



Cost of revenue

















   Manufacturing

280,890



201,771



292,464



775,125



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

62,984



66,667



73,690



203,341



   Leasing & Services

18,444



9,513



8,857



36,814





362,318



277,951



375,011



1,015,280





















Margin

40,671



17,671



75,132



133,474





















Selling and administrative expense

43,707



43,425



49,239



136,371



Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment

(922)



(27)



184



(765)



Earnings (loss) from operations

(2,114)



(25,727)



25,709



(2,132)





















Other costs

















Interest and foreign exchange

11,103



9,568



10,204



30,875



Net loss on extinguishment of debt

-



-



4,763



4,763



Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(13,217)



(35,295)



10,742



(37,770)



Income tax benefit

7,332



21,752



6,914



35,998



Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(5,885)



(13,543)



17,656



(1,772)



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(744)



(378)



2,379



1,257





















Net earnings (loss)

(6,629)



(13,921)



20,035



(515)



Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3,343)



4,856



(298)



1,215





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier

$        (9,972)



$        (9,065)



$       19,737



$            700





















Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$          (0.30)



$          (0.28)



$           0.61



$           0.02





















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$          (0.30)



$          (0.28)



$           0.59



$           0.02





















Dividends per common share

$           0.27



$           0.27



$           0.27



$           0.81







(1)  

Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:



First



Second



Third



Fourth



Total

























Revenue





















   Manufacturing

$    657,367



$    489,943



$        653,007



$         549,654



$ 2,349,971



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

86,608



91,225



82,024



64,813



324,670



   Leasing & Services

25,384



42,680



27,526



21,958



117,548





769,359



623,848



762,557



636,425



2,792,189



Cost of revenue





















   Manufacturing

581,912



422,309



562,793



498,155



2,065,169



   Wheels, Repair & Parts

81,892



84,373



75,001



60,923



302,189



   Leasing & Services

13,366



30,830



17,232



10,272



71,700





677,170



537,512



655,026



569,350



2,439,058

























Margin

92,189



86,336



107,531



67,075



353,131

























Selling and administrative expense

54,364



54,597



49,494



46,251



204,706



Net gain on disposition of equipment

(3,959)



(6,697)



(8,775)



(573)



(20,004)



Earnings from operations

41,784



38,436



66,812



21,397



168,429

























Other costs





















Interest and foreign exchange

12,852



12,609



7,562



10,596



43,619



Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

28,932



25,827



59,250



10,801



124,810



Income tax expense

(5,994)



(7,463)



(24,421)



(2,306)



(40,184)



Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

22,938



18,364



34,829



8,495



84,626



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

1,073



1,651



1,040



(804)



2,960

























Net earnings

24,011



20,015



35,869



7,691



87,586



Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(16,342)



(6,386)



(8,097)



(7,794)



(38,619)



Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier

$         7,669



$       13,629



$       27,772



$           (103)



$      48,967

























Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$           0.24



$           0.42



$           0.85



$          (0.00)



$           1.50

























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$           0.23



$           0.41



$           0.83



$          (0.00)



$           1.46

























Dividends per common share

$           0.25



$           0.27



$           0.27



$          0.27



$           1.06







(1)    

Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

 



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, unaudited)



Segment Information



Three months ended May 31, 2021:





















Revenue



Earnings (loss) from operations





External



Intersegment



  Total



External



Intersegment



Total



Manufacturing

$           341,939



$               7,451



$         349,390



$           31,341



$                  492



$       31,833



Wheels, Repair & Parts

80,871



2,292



83,163



4,173



75



4,248



Leasing & Services

27,333



2,286



29,619



12,280



2,272



14,552



Eliminations

-



(12,029)



(12,029)



-



(2,839)



(2,839)



Corporate

-



-



-



(22,085)



-



(22,085)





$           450,143



$                      -



$         450,143



$           25,709



$                      -



$      25,709





Three months ended February 28, 2021:





















Revenue



Earnings (loss) from operations





External



Intersegment



  Total



External



Intersegment



Total



Manufacturing

$           202,094



$               2,425



$         204,519



$          (17,216)



$                  100



$      (17,116)



Wheels, Repair & Parts

71,623



1,603



73,226



2,433



(14)



2,419



Leasing & Services

21,905



1,113



23,018



6,420



634



7,054



Eliminations

-



(5,141)



(5,141)



-



(720)



(720)



Corporate

-



-



-



(17,364)



-



(17,364)





$           295,622



$                      -



$         295,622



$          (25,727)



$                      -



$     (25,727)

















Total assets







May 31,

2021



February 28,

2021





Manufacturing

$              1,413,590



$              1,313,819





Wheels, Repair & Parts

265,847



277,788





Leasing & Services

878,743



851,546





Unallocated, including cash

651,987



616,212







$              3,210,167



$              3,059,365





 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)



Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended











May 31,

2021



February 28,

2021





Net earnings (loss)

$                 20,035



$              (13,921)





Interest and foreign exchange

10,204



9,568





Income tax benefit

(6,914)



(21,752)





Depreciation and amortization

24,769



24,822





Net loss on extinguishment of debt

4,763



-





Adjusted EBITDA

$                52,857



$                 (1,283)



















 

Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier









Three Months Ended







May 31,

2021



February 28, 2021

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier

$                19,737



$                (9,065)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax (1)

3,596



-

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to                                                                      Greenbrier

$               23,333



$                (9,065)





(1)    

Net of tax of $1,167

 

Reconciliation of Diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share











Three Months Ended









May 31,

2021



February 28, 2021

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



$                   0.59



$                  (0.28)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax



0.10



-

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share



$                   0.69



$                  (0.28)

 

Weighted average shares outstanding



33,605



32,810

Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax benefit (expense), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

 

