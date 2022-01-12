    • Total revenues increased 16.3% year-over-year to RMB310.4 million (US$48.2 million)[1].
    • Income from operations decreased 45.6% year-over-year to RMB54.9 million (US$8.5 million) [1].
    • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] decreased 33.5% year-over-year to RMB73.7 million (US$11.4 million) [1].
    • Core net income (non-GAAP) [3] decreased 45.7% year-over-year to RMB50.2 million (US$7.8 million) [1].

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights

  • A total of 4,626 hotels with 334,162 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2021, compared to 4,542 hotels and 328,773 hotel rooms as of June 30, 2021
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 62 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,564 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 362 cities across China, compared to 37 L&O hotels and 4,158 F&M hotels in operation in 341 cities as of September 30, 2020. The geographic coverage increased by 6.2% year over year.
  • During the quarter, the Company opened 182 hotels, an increase of 20 compared to 162 hotels in the third quarter of 2020. Two of those hotels were in the luxury segment, 70 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 83 in the mid-scale segment, and 27 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 12 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3], 52 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 118 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had a pipeline of 1,207 hotels contracted for or under development, of which 57 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 337 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 465 in the mid-scale segment, and 348 in the economy segment.
  • The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB 163, an increase of 7.7% from RMB151 in the third quarter of 2020, and a 6.2% decrease compared with RMB174 in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.
  • The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 72.4%, a decrease of 6.7% compared with 79.1% in the third quarter of 2020, and a 13.5% decrease compared with 85.9% in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.
  • The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 118, a 1.4% year-over-year decrease, and a 20.9% decrease compared with RMB149 in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.
  • As of September 30, 2021 the Company's loyalty program had more than 66 million individual members and more than 1,810,000 corporate members, compared to over 62 million individual members and approximately 1,760,000 corporate members respectively as of June 30, 2021. The Company sold approximately 91.3% of room nights directly during the third quarter of 2021.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges brought upon us by resurgences of COVID-19 cases in various parts of China, the company delivered satisfactory quarterly results as the impact on our occupancy and RevPAR has been less severe than at the average of other hotels in China," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "This has been an extraordinarily tough period, but it is one that has been shared across the industry. As for ourselves, we feel certain that we will get through the current pandemic wave given the resilience of our business model and the experience that our team and franchisees have accumulated while combatting Covid-19. Going forward, we will further optimize our management and operating systems, including design and technology features, and sales and marketing programs to improve hotel quality and operating performance. Once again, I am extremely grateful for the support and dedication of our employees, franchisees, guests, and shareholders as we continue to navigate uncertain times."

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB")into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.4434 on September 30, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20211004/

[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.

[3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, asset impairment/accrued bad debt and income tax expenses related to dividend distribution but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

[4] Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.

 

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results



Quarter Ended



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2021



September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Revenues











Leased-and-operated hotels

66,823,544



106,518,761



16,531,452

Franchised-and-managed hotels

194,060,899



194,002,860



30,108,772

others

5,983,132



9,922,553



1,539,956

Total revenues

266,867,575



310,444,174



48,180,180















Nine Months Ended



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2021



September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Revenues











Leased-and-operated hotels

150,961,027



279,514,243



43,379,930

Franchised-and-managed hotels

470,258,096



589,609,423



91,505,948

others

19,034,407



29,589,847



4,592,272

Total revenues

640,253,530



898,713,513



139,478,150

Total revenues were RMB310.4 million (US$48.2 million) [1], a 16.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to our newly opened L&O hotels. Compared with the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019, total revenues increased by 6.3%. Total revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB 898.7 million (US$139.5 million) [1], representing a 40.4% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels were RMB106.5 million (US$16.5 million) [1], a 59.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the 20.7% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' RevPAR and revenues from the 24 L&O hotels opened since the beginning of 2021. This revenue increase was partially offset by the closure of 2 L&O hotels over the same period. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the nine months of 2021 were RMB279.5 million (US$43.4 million) [1], an 85.2% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels were RMB194.0 million (US$30.1 million) [1], almost the same as in the same quarter last year. Initial franchise fees increased by 17.8% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 181 F&M hotels and the closure of 96 F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others decreased 1.7% year-over-year primarily due to the 2.2% decrease in RevPAR and offset by the 9.8% increase in the number of F&M hotels. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB589.6 million (US$91.5 million) [1], representing a 25.4% year-over-year increase.



Quarter Ended



September 30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Initial franchise fee

16,619,577



19,579,815



3,038,740

Recurring franchise

management fee and others

177,441,322



174,423,045



27,070,032

Revenues from franchised-

and-managed hotels

194,060,899



194,002,860



30,108,772















Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Initial franchise fee

42,985,481



57,172,423



8,873,021

Recurring franchise

management fee and others

427,272,615



532,437,000



82,632,927

Revenues from franchised-

and-managed hotels

470,258,096



589,609,423



91,505,948

 

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating costs and expenses











Hotel operating costs

108,025,295



172,797,324



26,817,724

Selling and marketing expenses

21,273,500



16,450,435



2,553,067

General and administrative expenses

44,782,915



68,776,812



10,673,994

Other operating expenses

434,792



760,850



118,083

Total operating costs and expenses

174,516,502



258,785,421



40,162,868















Nine Months Ended



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating costs and expenses











Hotel operating costs

292,705,145



459,464,624



71,307,792

Selling and marketing expenses

51,114,478



56,271,856



8,733,255

General and administrative expenses

121,672,457



195,778,639



30,384,368

Other operating expenses

1,633,064



4,907,140



761,576

Total operating costs and expenses

467,125,144



716,422,259



111,186,991

Hotel operating costs were RMB172.8 million (US$26.8 million) [1], a 60.0% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 24 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher utilities and consumables, higher staff headcount and compensation, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher ramp up cost. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels in 2021, hotel operating costs increased 10.3%. For the first nine months of 2021, hotel operating costs were RMB459.5 million (US$71.3 million) [1], representing a 57.0% increase.



Quarter Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,

2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Rental

27,189,274



68,151,443



10,576,938

Utilities

3,666,479



7,272,803



1,128,721

Personnel cost

11,732,599



21,175,692



3,286,416

Depreciation and amortization

14,946,857



17,781,855



2,759,701

Consumable, food and beverage

7,937,167



17,297,833



2,684,582

Costs of general managers of franchised-

and-managed hotels

24,241,736



29,575,721



4,590,080

Other costs of franchised-and-managed

hotels

7,873,516



7,670,523



1,190,447

Others

10,437,667



3,871,454



600,839

Hotel Operating Costs

108,025,295



172,797,324



26,817,724















Nine Months Ended



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,

2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Rental

90,098,256



171,945,795



26,685,569

Utilities

11,258,969



19,476,338



3,022,680

Personnel cost

31,296,079



52,246,791



8,108,575

Depreciation and amortization

36,873,883



51,465,319



7,987,292

Consumable, food and beverage

23,477,610



49,024,107



7,608,422

Costs of general managers of franchised-

and-managed hotels

65,575,838



84,971,682



13,187,398

Other costs of franchised-and-managed

hotels

17,853,103



20,119,472



3,122,493

Others

16,271,407



10,215,120



1,585,363

Hotel Operating Costs

292,705,145



459,464,624



71,307,792

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB16.5 million (US$2.6 million) [1], a 22.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses. For the first nine months of 2021, selling and marketing expenses were RMB56.3 million (US$8.7 million) [1], representing a 10.1% increase.

General and administrative expenses were RMB68.8 million (US$10.7 million) [1], a 53.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 24 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021 and the increased one-time consulting fees for capital market advice. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels and one-time consulting fees, general and administrative expenses increased by 16.6%. General and administrative expenses for the nine months of 2021 were RMB195.8 million (US$30.4 million[1], a 60.9% year-over-year increase.

Gross profit was RMB137.6 million (US$21.4 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 13.3%. Gross margin was 44.3%, compared to 59.5% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB439.2 million (US$68.2 million[1], a 26.4% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations was RMB54.9 million (US$8.5 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 45.6%, with a margin of 17.7%. The decrease was mainly due to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, income from operations was RMB88.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 12.3%, with a margin of 31.5%. Income from operations for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB205.6 million (US$31.9 million[1], a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.

Net income was RMB33.0 million (US$5.1 million) [1], compared to RMB85.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and net margin was 10.6%. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB179.3 million (US$27.8 million[1], a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] was RMB73.7 million (US$11.4 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 33.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.7%, compared to 41.5% a year ago. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, Adjusted EBITDA was RMB107.3 million, with a margin of 38.2%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB248.9 million (US$38.6 million[1], a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB50.2 million (US$7.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 45.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 16.2%, compared to 34.6% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB173.0 million (US$26.8 million[1], a year-over-year decrease of 11.2%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) were RMB0.33 (US$0.05[1], down from RMB0.81 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.49 (US$0.08) [1]down from RMB0.90 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB1.80 (US$0.28[1] up from RMB1.71 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.68 (US$0.26[1] for the nine months of 2021, a decrease from RMB1.89 a year ago.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow was RMB116.8 million (US$18.1 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow was RMB171.3 million (US$26.6 million[1], which was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, investments and deposits of property and equipment, loans to franchisees, and purchases of short-term investments. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by proceeds from repayment from franchisees, and proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash outflow was RMB48.4 million (US$7.5 million). Operating cash inflow for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB159.7 million (US$24.8 million[1]. Investing cash outflow for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB672.0 million (US$104.3 million[1]. Financing cash inflow for first nine months of 2021 was RMB101.5 million (US$15.7 million[1].

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,192.1 million (US$185.0 million[1], compared to RMB1,291.0 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, loans to franchisees and property investments, offset by drawing down of bank facilities.

COVID-19 Update

During the third quarter, RevPAR decreased in July due to the worsened Covid-19 situation in Nanjing city and in Jiangsu Province. Fortunately, RevPAR rebounded quickly to around 100% of the 2019 level in the middle of September. But due to the outbreak of cases in different cities nationwide, it dropped to about 81.3% of its 2019 level during the first week of November but then recovered gradually to about 98.5% of its 2019 level in the last week of December thanks to the resilience of our business model, well-segmented and robust brand portfolio and the loyalty and stickiness of our members.

Guidance

Assuming the recent resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks remains under control in China in the coming quarters, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021, compared to 2020 and an increase in total revenues of 7%-12% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on January 12, 2022 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on January 13, 2022).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 

1-412-902-4272 

Mainland China

4001-201-203 

US 

1-888-346-8982 

Hong Kong 

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 

Singapore

800-120-6157 

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until January 19, 2022.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free 

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

6891497

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September 30, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,626 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,



September 30,



September 30,

2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

611,358,209



198,989,361



30,882,665

Short-term investments

301,983,182



518,915,595



80,534,438

Investments in equity securities

242,378,696



243,135,861



37,734,094

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

101,511,057



106,600,534



16,544,143

Amounts due from related parties

9,770,871



146,685,649



22,765,256

Prepaid rent

13,597,867



19,120,240



2,967,415

Inventories

3,804,680



2,259,917



350,734

Other current assets

77,649,794



176,685,447



27,421,150

Loans receivable, net

222,244,629



320,772,059



49,783,043

Total current assets

1,584,298,985



1,733,164,663



268,982,938













Non-current assets:











Restricted cash

22,369,900



22,299,900



3,460,890

Long-term time deposits

490,000,000



160,000,000



24,831,611

Loans receivable, net

145,703,988



335,166,679



52,017,053

Property and equipment, net

668,605,661



992,679,468



154,061,438

Intangible assets, net

491,513,073



539,647,424



83,751,967

Goodwill

100,231,487



105,397,148



16,357,381

Long-term investments

369,525,917



184,034,186



28,561,658

Other assets

66,635,394



286,179,925



44,414,427

Deferred tax assets

156,070,112



142,433,816



22,105,382

 TOTAL ASSETS

4,094,954,517



4,501,003,209



698,544,745

























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank loans

150,000,000



240,000,000



37,247,416

Accounts payable

19,606,344



20,287,040



3,148,499

Advance from customers

34,305,508



26,037,866



4,041,013

Amounts due to related parties

3,198,253



5,114,422



793,746

Salary and welfare payable

51,567,587



57,101,423



8,862,002

Deferred rent

1,356,132



1,400,795



217,400

Deferred revenue

221,314,997



231,325,052



35,901,085

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

300,696,673



369,967,995



57,418,133

Income tax payable

87,483,970



66,955,205



10,391,285

Total current liabilities

869,529,464



1,018,189,798



158,020,579













Deferred rent

28,642,973



56,737,678



8,805,550

Deferred revenue

361,901,369



326,029,164



50,598,933

Other long-term liabilities

115,862,713



135,523,772



21,032,959

Deferred tax liabilities

178,413,413



176,422,515



27,380,345

Unrecognized tax benefits

290,679,902



314,534,332



48,814,963

 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,845,029,834



2,027,437,259



314,653,329













Shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

222,587,070



222,587,070



34,544,972

Class B ordinary shares

115,534,210



115,534,210



17,930,628

Additional paid-in capital

1,149,280,404



1,150,764,901



178,595,912

Retained earnings

570,042,924



755,706,412



117,283,796

Accumulated other comprehensive income

45,586,647



45,487,996



7,059,626

Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

shareholders' equity

2,103,031,255



2,290,080,589



355,414,934













Non-controlling interests

146,893,428



183,485,361



28,476,482

Total shareholders' equity

2,249,924,683



2,473,565,950



383,891,416













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,094,954,517



4,501,003,209



698,544,745

 

 

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Revenues























Leased-and-

operated hotels

66,823,544



106,518,761



16,531,452



150,961,027



279,514,243



43,379,930

Franchised-and-

managed hotels

194,060,899



194,002,860



30,108,772



470,258,096



589,609,423



91,505,948

Others

5,983,132



9,922,553



1,539,956



19,034,407



29,589,847



4,592,272

Total revenues

266,867,575



310,444,174



48,180,180



640,253,530



898,713,513



139,478,150

























Operating

costs and

expenses























Hotel operating

costs

(108,025,295)



(172,797,324)



(26,817,724)



(292,705,145)



(459,464,624)



(71,307,792)

Selling and

marketing

expenses

(21,273,500)



(16,450,435)



(2,553,067)



(51,114,478)



(56,271,856)



(8,733,255)

General and

administrative

expenses

(44,782,915)



(68,776,812)



(10,673,994)



(121,672,457)



(195,778,639)



(30,384,368)

Other operating

expenses

(434,792)



(760,850)



(118,083)



(1,633,064)



(4,907,140)



(761,576)

Total operating

costs and

expenses

(174,516,502)



(258,785,421)



(40,162,868)



(467,125,144)



(716,422,259)



(111,186,991)

























Other operating

income

8,577,445



3,225,248



500,551



27,671,358



23,278,837



3,612,819

Income from

operations

100,928,518



54,884,001



8,517,863



200,799,744



205,570,091



31,903,978

























Interest income

and other, net

23,140,692



15,797,161



2,451,680



47,861,876



45,079,808



6,996,276

Interest expense

(203,604)



(2,485,865)



(385,800)



(2,941,850)



(9,963,790)



(1,546,356)

Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities

2,905,553



(16,729,522)



(2,596,381)



(9,734,782)



27,143,814



4,212,654

Other income,

net

517,981



3,495,891



542,555



517,981



3,495,891



542,554

Income before

income taxes

127,289,140



54,961,666



8,529,917



236,502,969



271,325,814



42,109,106

























Income tax expense

(41,821,938)



(22,507,756)



(3,493,149)



(72,398,501)



(93,047,550)



(14,440,753)

Income before

share of gains in

equity

investees

85,467,202



32,453,910



5,036,768



164,104,468



178,278,264



27,668,353

























Share of gains in

equity investees,

net of tax

170,211



543,250



84,311



1,118,542



1,007,147



156,306

Net income

85,637,413



32,997,160



5,121,079



165,223,010



179,285,411



27,824,659

























Net

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests

(2,347,248)



1,438,345



223,228



10,563,167



6,378,077



989,863

Net income

attributable to

ordinary shareholders

83,290,165



34,435,505



5,344,307



175,786,177



185,663,488



28,814,522

























Net earnings

per share























Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted

0.81



0.33



0.05



1.71



1.80



0.28

Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted

0.81



0.33



0.05



1.71



1.80



0.28

























Net earnings

per ADS























Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted

0.81



0.33



0.05



1.71



1.80



0.28

Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted

0.81



0.33



0.05



1.71



1.80



0.28

























Weighted

average shares

outstanding























Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted

68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954



68,286,954

Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted

34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909



34,762,909

























Other

comprehensive

income, net of

tax























Foreign currency

translation

adjustments

(11,616,690)



1,275,061



197,886



(7,800,682)



(98,651)



(15,311)

Unrecognized

gain on an

available-for-

sale

6,750,000



-



-



6,750,000



-



-

Comprehensive

income, net of

tax

80,770,723



34,272,221



5,318,965



164,172,328



179,186,760



27,809,348

























Comprehensive

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests

(2,347,248)



1,438,345



223,228



10,563,167



6,378,077



989,862

Comprehensive

income

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders

78,423,475



35,710,566



5,542,193



174,735,495



185,564,837



28,799,211

 

 



GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













 Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating activities:























Net income

85,637,413



32,997,160



5,121,079



165,223,010



179,285,411



27,824,659

























Adjustments to reconcile net

income to net cash provided by

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization

18,063,004



21,297,943



3,305,389



50,068,849



61,735,788



9,581,244

Share of (gains) in equity method

investments

(170,211)



(543,250)



(84,311)



(1,118,542)



(1,007,147)



(156,306)

Fair value change in returnable

consideration and contingent

consideration, net

-



-



-



-



(502,712)



(78,020)

Gains from disposal of a long-term

investment

-



(3,491,312)



(541,843)



-



(3,491,312)



(541,843)

Interest income

(2,217,211)



(2,695,728)



(418,370)



(7,059,071)



(6,550,758)



(1,016,662)

Bad debt expense

4,123,789



6,183,876



959,723



22,052,714



26,645,020



4,135,242

(Gains)losses from investments in

equity securities

(2,905,553)



18,728,741



2,906,655



9,734,782



(25,144,595)



(3,902,380)

Foreign exchange (gains) losses

(51,687)



(750,812)



(116,524)



(261,556)



1,756,830



272,656

Share-based compensation

-



537,492



83,417



232,558



1,845,357



286,395

Income tax expenses related to

dividend distribution or retained

profits

6,486,874



-



-



14,576,403



-



-

Contingent consideration included

in other current liabilities and other

assets

2,046,066



-



-



2,046,066



-



-

























Changes in operating assets

and liabilities:























Accounts receivable

(4,658,499)



4,488,038



696,533



(43,356,590)



(28,358,558)



(4,401,179)

Prepaid rent

642,280



8,674,595



1,346,276



10,564,530



(5,522,373)



(857,059)

Inventories

(1,274,556)



(146,806)



(22,784)



(1,511,933)



1,533,638



238,017

Amounts due from related parties

8,625,331



3,274,808



508,242



10,135,528



(598,730)



(92,921)

Other current assets

(18,021,028)



12,185,993



1,891,236



(3,193,950)



(111,534,002)



(17,309,805)

Other assets

(8,142,812)



(10,374,644)



(1,610,120)



(17,157,334)



(18,159,564)



(2,818,320)

Accounts payable

4,598,670



2,194,915



340,645



7,487,666



680,702



105,643

Amounts due to related parties

521,868



(241,489)



(37,479)



(1,526,433)



1,916,169



297,385

Salary and welfare payable

8,405,275



264,466



41,044



9,778,026



5,533,836



858,838

Deferred revenue

6,439,785



(1,658,924)



(257,461)



(32,603,970)



(25,862,150)



(4,013,743)

Advance from customers

(339,768)



(1,678,033)



(260,427)



(8,097,688)



(8,122,664)



(1,260,618)

Accrued expenses and other

current liabilities

36,865,011



(1,709,467)



(265,305)



16,760,864



50,679,045



7,865,264

Income tax payable

15,896,890



15,513,591



2,407,672



(30,522,077)



(20,528,765)



(3,186,014)

Unrecognized tax benefits

16,917,849



2,454,572



380,944



13,707,938



23,854,430



3,702,149

Deferred rent

632,148



12,736,350



1,976,651



4,783,547



28,139,368



4,367,161

Other long-term liabilities

424,893



5,577,611



865,632



1,603,859



19,811,059



3,074,628

Deferred taxes

(3,180,335)



(7,044,162)



(1,093,237)



(15,548,950)



11,645,398



1,807,337

Net cash provided by operating

activities

175,365,486



116,775,524



18,123,277



176,798,246



159,678,721



24,781,748

























Investing activities:























Purchases of property and

equipment

(26,948,009)



(93,109,989)



(14,450,444)



(68,576,946)



(250,998,814)



(38,954,405)

Purchases of intangible assets

-



(201,746)



(31,310)



(9,075)



(201,746)



(31,310)

Proceeds from disposal of

property and equipment

60,262



-



-



71,387



-



-

Payment for acquisition of minority

equity

-



-



-



-



(868,388)



(134,772)

Acquisitions, net of cash received

(6,660,000)



(4,112,459)



(638,244)



(7,915,807)



(177,241,084)



(27,507,385)

Advances for purchases of

property and equipment

-



-



-



-



(204,889,383)



(31,798,334)

Repayment of advances for

purchases of property and

equipment

-



22,400,000



3,476,425



-



22,400,000



3,476,425

Repayment of advances for

acquisitions

872,700



1,069,500



165,984



36,312,700



11,217,500



1,740,929

Purchases of short-term

investments

(610,180)



(61,635,884)



(9,565,739)



(148,300,207)



(199,922,194)



(31,027,438)

Proceeds from short-term

investments

8,817,211



42,805,509



6,643,311



407,451,316



399,540,539



62,007,719

Proceeds from sales of long-term

time deposits

-



-



-



-



50,000,000



7,759,878

Increase of long-term time

deposits

-



-



-



(30,000,000)



(130,000,000)



(20,175,684)

Proceeds from disposal of equity

securities and dividends received

from equity securities

5,345,656



-



-



7,886,074



211,307,112



32,794,350

Proceeds from disposal of equity

method investments





-



-



6,380,000



-



-

Loan to related parties

(119,400,000)



(52,546,988)



(8,155,165)



(304,766,500)



(284,292,548)



(44,121,512)

Repayment from related parties

111,100,000



1,750,000



271,596



297,256,179



150,415,500



23,344,120

Loan to third parties

(3,800,000)



-



-



(7,000,000)



(10,500,000)



(1,629,574)

Repayment of loan from third

parties

-



-



-



-



46,500,000



7,216,687

Loan to franchisees

(59,310,002)



(121,148,898)



(18,802,014)



(205,761,780)



(581,584,192)



(90,260,451)

Repayment from franchisees

35,586,060



93,467,363



14,505,907



70,801,095



277,141,562



43,011,696

Net cash (used in) provided by

investing activities

(54,946,302)



(171,263,592)



(26,579,693)



53,828,436



(671,976,136)



(104,289,061)

























Financing activities:























Loan from non-controlling interest

-



-



-



-



2,792,853



433,444

Repayment of short-term

borrowings

(10,000,000)



(50,000,000)



(7,759,878)



(10,000,000)



(50,000,000)



(7,759,878)

Proceeds from short-term

borrowings

2,997,225



-



-



21,437,555



140,000,000



21,727,659

Capital contribution from

noncontrolling interest holders

2,884,202



1,650,000



256,076



6,262,589



8,681,000



1,347,270

Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities

(4,118,573)



(48,350,000)



(7,503,802)



17,700,144



101,473,853



15,748,495

























Effect of exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents

(1,474,708)



(220,197)



(34,174)



(882,510)



(1,615,286)



(250,687)

Net increase(decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents and

restricted cash

114,825,903



(103,058,265)



(15,994,392)



247,444,316



(412,438,848)



(64,009,505)

Cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the beginning of

the period

474,778,636



324,347,526



50,337,947



342,160,223



633,728,109



98,353,060

Cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end of the

period

589,604,539



221,289,261



34,343,555



589,604,539



221,289,261



34,343,555

 

 



GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.





Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results











Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income

85,637,413



32,997,160



5,121,079



165,223,010



179,285,411



27,824,659

























Deduct:























Other operating income

8,577,445



3,225,248



500,551



27,671,358



23,278,837



3,612,819

Interest income and other,

net

23,140,692



15,797,161



2,451,681



47,861,876



45,079,808



6,996,276

Gains from investment in

equity securities

2,905,553



-



-



45,440,136



27,143,814



4,212,654

Share of gains in equity

investees, net of tax

170,211



543,250



84,311



1,118,542



1,007,147



156,307

Other income, net

517,981



3,495,891



542,554



517,981



3,495,891



542,554

























Add:























Other operating expenses

434,792



760,850



118,082



1,633,064



4,907,140



761,576

Income tax expense

41,821,938



22,507,756



3,493,149



72,398,501



93,047,550



14,440,753

Interest expense

203,604



2,485,865



385,800



2,941,850



9,963,790



1,546,356

Depreciation and

amortization

18,063,004



21,297,943



3,305,389



50,068,849



61,735,788



9,581,244

Losses from investment in

equity securities

-



16,729,522



2,596,381



55,174,918



-



-

Adjusted EBITDA(Non-

GAAP)

110,848,869



73,717,546



11,440,783



224,830,299



248,934,182



38,633,978



























Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2020



 September

30, 2021



 September

30, 2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income

85,637,413



32,997,160



5,121,079



165,223,010



179,285,411



27,824,659

























Deduct:























Government subsidies (net

of 25% tax)

1,005,153



287,650



44,643



14,217,238



11,422,522



1,772,748

Gains from investment in

equity securities (net of

25% tax)

2,179,165



-



-



34,080,102



20,357,861



3,159,490

Other income (net of 25%

tax)

388,486



2,621,918



406,915



388,486



2,621,918



406,915

























Add:























Share-based compensation

-



537,492



83,417



232,558



1,845,357



286,395

Losses from investments in

equity securities (net of 

25% tax)

-



12,547,142



1,947,286



50,081,189



-



-

One-time fees and

expense

3,839,368



7,004,623



1,087,100



3,839,368



21,711,927



3,369,638

Asset impairment/Accrued

bad debt

-



-



-



9,501,082



4,523,574



702,048

Income tax expenses

related to dividend

distribution

6,486,874



-



-



14,576,403



-



-

 Core net income(Non-

GAAP)

92,390,851



50,176,849



7,787,325



194,767,784



172,963,968



26,843,587

























Core net income per ADS

(Non-GAAP)























Class A ordinary share-

basic and diluted

0.90



0.49



0.08



1.89



1.68



0.26

Class B ordinary share-

basic and diluted

0.90



0.49



0.08



1.89



1.68



0.26

 

 

Operational Data  



2020 Q3

2021 Q3



 Total hotels in operation:

4,195

4,626



 Leased-and-owned hotels

37

62



 Franchised hotels

4,158

4,564



 Total hotel rooms in operation

305,125

334,162



 Leased-and-owned hotels

4,620

7,062



 Franchised hotels

300,505

327,100



 Number of cities

341

362





















Quarter Ended

2020 Q3

 2021 Q3

 Occupancy rate (as a

percentage)





 Leased-and-owned

hotels

70.6%

65.2%

 Franchised hotels

79.3%

72.6%

 Blended

79.1%

72.4%

 Average daily rate (in

RMB)





 Leased-and-owned

hotels

171

223

 Franchised hotels

151

161

 Blended

151

163

RevPAR (in RMB)





 Leased-and-owned

hotels

121

146

 Franchised hotels

120

117

 Blended

120

118













 

 



Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in

Operation



2020 Q3

 2021 Q3

2020 Q3

 2021 Q3

Luxury

20

30

4,042

5,974

Argyle

20

30

4,042

5,974

 Mid-to-up-scale

337

488

30,303

44,662

 GreenTree Eastern

137

189

14,305

20,283

 Deepsleep Hotel

3

6

221

417

 Gem

33

41

3,016

3,770

 Gya

39

59

3,340

5,030

 Vx

32

74

2,563

6,589

Ausotel

12

16

1,561

2,109

Urban Garden and

others[1]

81

103

5,297

6,464

 Mid-scale

2,684

2,912

217,922

229,632

 GreenTree Inn

2,113

2,147

178,179

177,770

 GT Alliance

321

513

24,560

36,534

 GreenTree Apartment

13

16

862

1,098

Vatica 

123

112

8,925

8,115

City 118 Selected and

others[1]

114

124

5,396

6,115

 Economy hotels

1,154

1,196

52,858

53,894

Shell

593

633

25,791

27,406

City 118 and others[1]

561

563

27,067

26,488

Total

4,195

4,626

305,125

334,162

 

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang

Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999

E-mail: ir@998.com

Mr. Nicky Zheng

Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708

E-mail: ir@998.com 

Christensen

In Shanghai

Ms. Constance Zhang

Phone: +86-138-1645-1798

E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com

In Hong Kong 

Ms. Karen Hui 

Phone: +852-9266-4140 

E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com

In US 

Ms. Linda Bergkamp 

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

