DAVIS, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenVenus, LLC ("GreenVenus"), an agricultural technology company focused on accelerating the green revolution, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Langbehn to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Langbehn has spent the past 25 years working in a variety of increasingly senior roles for Bayer, Monsanto, and Seminis, ending in the role of Vice President, Global Vegetable Division Lead. In that position, Mr. Langbehn was responsible for global P&L, leading 2,700 collaborators with sales in 160 countries to generate annual sales of $850M. He began his career as an independent vegetable grower and trader, where he formed a customer-first ethos and learned the value of innovation.
Mr. Langbehn will be replacing Dr. Sekhar Boddupalli, who helmed the company since its inception. "We thank Sekhar for his dedication and greatly appreciate his contributions to our business throughout his tenure and we wish him well in his future endeavors," said Langbehn. "We have made product-enabling progress across several platform technologies and are preparing for the next phase of our growth, emphasizing commercial and consumer appeal."
GreenVenus – Accelerating the Green Revolution™
With next-generation plant propagation, speed breeding, and technologies for hybridization of crops, GreenVenus is improving the quality of food for consumers and growers while reducing food waste and preserving valuable natural resources. We are focused on accelerating innovation in agriculture with proprietary products and platforms enabling sustainable food production for a growing population.
For more information about GreenVenus, visit www.greenvenus.com, or contact:
Candace Wilson
Business Development Lead
(530) 648-9985
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenvenus-appoints-sebastian-langbehn-as-ceo-301265348.html
SOURCE GreenVenus, LLC