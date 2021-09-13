FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Amerisure Companies announce the election of Gregory Morrison to the board of directors of Amerisure Mutual Holdings, Inc. and the Amerisure Companies.
Morrison most recently served and retired as senior vice president and chief information officer of Cox Enterprises, a $20 billion media, communications and automotive company with more than 60,000 employees. Prior to his time at Cox Enterprises, Morrison served as vice president of information systems for Prudential Financial and executive vice president and chief operating officer for RealEstate.com.
"In a career defined by excellence at every level, Greg brings more than 35 years of unique experience to his board and committee positions with Amerisure," said Gregory J. Crabb, President and CEO of Amerisure Insurance Companies. "I am pleased to welcome Greg to our board of directors and am confident his expertise will be a valuable asset as we advance the organization toward the future."
In addition to his board position at Amerisure, Morrison serves on the board of directors of Veritiv Corporation, Rollins Inc., IEWC Corporation, Veritex Holdings Inc., as well as the nonprofit organizations Clark Atlanta University and Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour.
Morrison will serve on the Amerisure Compensation & Governance and Audit committees. He joins current Amerisure directors Karen Batchelor, James P. Brannen, Gregory J. Crabb, David D. Dauch, Phillip E. Love, David E. Meador, Patricia E. Mooradian, and James M. Nicholson on the board.
Morrison was named by Black Enterprise as one of 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America and was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame by CIO.com for his demonstrated substantial business impact and technology vision. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics from South Carolina State University and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.
