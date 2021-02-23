LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grenco Science, maker of G Pen, and iconic Cypress Hill rapper and entrepreneur, B Real, expand their co-branded product line to introduce the revolutionary Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Connect in B Real's signature green and gold. An unprecedented alternative to conventional concentrate consumption, the Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Connect delivers high-density, quality vapor production simply, safely and with ease. The Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Connect launches in stores nationwide as well as at all Dr. Greenthumb's retail locations and online at gpen.com/DGT.
The third collaboration between the two pioneering partners, the Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Connect combines cutting edge technology with distinct design, tailoring to each user's flavor and heat preferences. It seamlessly integrates Dr. Greenthumb's products and a wide variety of concentrates into the G Pen Connect experience for discerning consumers. Powered by a ceramic heating element with patented reverse airflow technology, the Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Connect heats to temperature within five seconds, maximizing user experience.
Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Connect Key Features
- 5 second heat up time
- Capable of driving several back-to-back sessions
- Glass to glass connection
- Connects to any size rig; 10mm, 14mm, 18mm (male fittings only)
- Comes with 14mm male attachment
- Ceramic heating element for clean flavorful hits
- Magnetic Tank Cap
- Powerful 850maH Magnetic battery with 3 variable voltage settings
- Spring-loaded carb release button
- Micro USB charging with passthrough technology
- 3 Replacement 0-Rings
- With automatic shut-off, the Connect makes the experience safe and easy for new or experienced consumers
- Each kit comes in a durable, hard-case zipper pouch made of hemp for increased portability
- 1 year warranty
The Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Connect retails for $199.95 available in stores nationwide as well as at all Dr. Greenthumb's retail locations and online at gpen.com/DGT.
About Grenco Science
Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com
About B Real & Dr Greenthumb Dispensary
Louis Mario Freese, better known by his stage name B Real, is an American rapper and actor. He is best known for being the lead rapper in the hip hop group Cypress Hill and one of two rappers in the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage. His live streaming site Breal.tv features live interactive programming over the Internet. He is the host of the "Dr. Greenthumb Podcast," "The Smoke Box," "Meditation," and "Bong Appetite's"' 2019 season. Summer of 2018 saw B Real open his first dispensary – Dr. Greenthumb - in Sylmar, CA. In 2019, B Real continued the expansion of his Dr. Greenthumb dispensaries with the opening of four additional locations including Downtown Los Angeles, CA; Eureka, CA; San Francisco, CA; Sacramento, CA. In 2020 he opened an on-site consumption lounge concept in Cathedral City, CA and is continuing to expand with new doors opening in the San Diego and Tulsa, OK markets.
