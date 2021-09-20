CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gresham Partners LLC, an independent wealth management firm with a national client base of ultra-high net worth families, announced that Nicole Perkins, J.D., has joined the firm as a Principal, Director of Client Experience & Development and a member of its Operating Committee. During the balance of the year, Nicole will work closely with Wally Head, Principal and Vice Chairman, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after almost ten years with Gresham.
Ted Neild, Gresham's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, commented: "Nicole is widely recognized as a dynamic leader and innovative thinker – we are delighted that she is now part of the Gresham Team." Neild added, "Nicole shares our vision on the importance of independence and the freedom it affords our team to break free from the conventional approaches in our industry and generate results for our clients."
Nicole spent the past ten years at the PNC Financial Services Group as an Executive Vice President and the Managing Executive of Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth. Previously, she served as Director of Fiduciary Services at Hawthorn and provided wealth management advice to ultra-high net worth clients. Nicole began her career in the advertising industry in New York City. As the daughter of family business owners, early in her career she assumed responsibility for managing the family's restaurant, jazz club and real estate business, also located in New York City. Later, she practiced law in high profile law firms in Philadelphia until she established and ran her own trust and estate legal practice for nearly a decade.
Commenting on joining Gresham, Nicole said: "I am thrilled to join a high-performing organization that is firmly committed to its independence. That commitment allows us to avoid many of the conflicts of interest inherent in our industry that so often erode the foundation of trust with clients, and it frees us to think creatively about client solutions. I couldn't be more excited to join an organization whose values are so well-aligned with mine."
