NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual gross revenue announced today that it has opened an office in Orlando, Florida. The addition of a Central Florida location positions the firm to expand services to its growing client base, particularly in the areas of transportation, aviation, healthcare, corporate and urban design, building engineering, and water and environment. Gresham Smith has approximately 160 Florida-based professionals working in six locations across the state: Orlando, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The firm has 24 offices nationwide.
Gresham Smith opened its first Florida office in Jacksonville in 1989, and has built a strong reputation over the past 32 years as a provider of smart, innovative solutions to a wide range of clients. "Our commitment to helping create healthy and thriving communities across the Sunshine State has never been stronger," said Al Pramuk, Gresham Smith Chairman and CEO. "Our clients want architecture and engineering firms that have a local presence backed by national expertise, and our expansion into Greater Orlando is a natural step as we seek to serve as trusted advisors to clients in this growing metropolitan region."
In addition to designing hospitals, healthcare facilities, corporate offices and research facilities, Gresham Smith's Florida project experience encompasses roadway, traffic, safety and planning projects for the Florida Department of Transportation as well as design for several airport expansions and renovations.
Gresham Smith's Orlando office is located at 300 S Orange Ave., Suite 1000 in Orlando.
About Gresham Smith
Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.
