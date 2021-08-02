SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroGuru was named an investor fair finalist at FOOD FUNDED Climate 2021. FOOD FUNDED supports entrepreneurs in food and agriculture to build mission-driven startups that are addressing Social Justice and Climate Change. The community provides a platform to network, learn and grow with a community of investors and partners.
GroGuru is all about strategic water management for the smart farm. They help farmers make more money by increasing crop yield, while more efficiently using water, and other scarce resources, in a more sustainable way.
"It was an honor to present to the group of investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs at this year's FOOD FUNDED Climate 2021 event," said Patrick Henry, president and CEO of GroGuru. "GroGuru supports the FOOD FUNDED mission of regenerative agriculture, sustainability, and carbon draw down. The GroGuru team is passionate about our mission to support farmers and help to heal our planet at the same time!"
///////
About GroGuru
GroGuru, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA, founded in 2014. GroGuru supplies precision soil and irrigation monitoring and management systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management, helping farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water in a sustainable way.
GroGuru has a patented wireless underground system (WUGS) for soil monitoring, an AI-based recommendation engine in the Cloud, and an intuitive farmer-friendly user interface that farmers can access on their tablet, computer or mobile device. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation, as well as a software as a service (SaaS) marketed as GroGuru® InSites.
GroGuru's patented WUGS technology enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops. GroGuru has been a part of the OCTANE LaunchPad, EvoNexus, AgLaunch, the Yield Lab, SVG-Thrive and Plug & Play AgTech accelerator programs.
Media Contact
Amanda Henry, Triple Peak Media, +1 (858) 761-2169, amanda@triplepeakmedia.com
SOURCE GroGuru