VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groundworks Companies®, the nation's largest foundation services company, announced its 19th acquisition with the addition of Baker's Waterproofing, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Groundworks' footprint now spans 27 states, 40 offices, with over 3200 employees and 17 locally operated brand names. Groundworks is the industry-leading national company providing residential water management and displacement services including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, and concrete lifting.
Baker's Waterproofing has been serving the Tri-State area of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio for over 46 years. The team of over 85 employees under the leadership of Brian Baker, have guided themselves by the motto "Strong Reputation. Solid Foundation." This is evident by the countless customer testimonials and reviews. The company has received recognition from Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania for Ethics, Top Workplaces in Pittsburgh, and multiple Reader's Choice Awards by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. As part of Groundworks, Baker's Waterproofing will retain its brand identity, local community involvement, and team.
"We are excited about the addition of Baker's Waterproofing to the Groundworks Tribe of companies. Brian and his team have shown that the quality of service they provide is superior to all other brands in their region and that customer satisfaction is essential to their company beliefs. This aligns perfectly with the culture of Groundworks", stated Matt Malone, Founder and CEO of Groundworks Companies. "It is no coincidence we selected Baker's as our first partner to expand into the Northeast. As we solidify our reach across the nation, this region is one in which we see the opportunity for continued growth. We will continue to grow our national platform to provide industry-leading foundation repair and water management services along with career advancement opportunities and world-class training for our dedicated team of employees."
"I'm so proud of the business my family and team has built over the last 46 years at Bakers." said Brian Baker, Founder of Baker's Waterproofing. "This partnership will ensure the legacy of serving our customers past and future will continue at the standard of excellence we are known to deliver, while our employees will now have new opportunities for their careers. I know that the next 50 years will prove to be even more exciting for our company as we are now part of Groundworks,"
The transaction closed on May 14, 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.
About Groundworks
Groundworks® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing foundation services company. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the Company currently provides foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, and concrete lifting services across a number of local and regional brands. Groundworks is comprised of AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists™, AquaGuard Foundation Solutions™, Baker's Waterproofing™, Complete Basement Systems®, Dry Pro Foundation & Crawlspace Specialists™, Florida Foundation Authority™, Foundation Recovery Systems™, Foundation Repair of Western Colorado™, Foundation Systems of Michigan™, Indiana Foundation Service™, Innovative Basement Authority™, JES Foundation Repair™, Mount Valley Foundation Services®, Ohio Basement Authority™, Ohio Basement Systems™, Tar Heel Basement Systems®, A-1 Sewer & Drain™, Independence Materials Group™, and Bizwiz Software™. Since 1975, the combined companies have helped nearly 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates over 40 offices and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work.
For more information, visit https://www.GroundworksCompanies.com.
Media Contact
Occasio Gee, Groundworks, (800) 639-3307, ogee@groundworks.co
