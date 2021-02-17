VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's largest foundation services company, promotes Charlie Knutson to Regional Manager Mountain Region. He will lead the company's brands in the state of Colorado. Knutson has served as Director of Management Development for the past 18 months where he excelled at training the company leadership, helping the company achieve record success in 2020.
Knutson a native of Colorado, has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry. He spent six years as a general manager focusing on growth and culture at a major basement waterproofing and foundation repair company in Colorado. His knowledge of the market and the common structural issues will prove to be very beneficial in this new role.
"I joined Groundworks based on the opportunities I saw in the company's tremendous growth. In my time here, I have been able to expand my industry knowledge and learn so much from other amazing leaders," stated Knutson. "Now I am happy to take these new experiences back home to Colorado in a role that will allow me to give others the same opportunities that were given to me."
Knutson is tasked with the growth of the Mountain region of Groundworks. Currently, the region consists of Complete Basement Systems and Foundation Repair of Western Colorado with offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction.
"Charlie has a proven track record of excellence and his time at Groundworks has shown him to be a true leader. We are excited to send him back home to Colorado Springs and have him lead these growing offices," stated Mike Irby, Groundworks President. "This area is perfect for growth and it is our goal to provide our industry-leading solutions to the homeowners of Western United States. Charlie is ready to hit the ground running."
Knutson assumes this role immediately. Among his first tasks will be opening a new office located in Colorado Springs, CO. This new location will expand the company's ability to serve customers in the southern portion of Colorado and aid future growth in this region.
About Groundworks
Groundworks® is the nation's largest privately held foundation services company. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company provides foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, and concrete lifting. Groundworks is comprised of AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists™, AquaGuard Foundation Solutions™, Complete Basement Systems®, Dry Pro Foundation & Crawlspace Specialists™, Florida Foundation Authority™, Foundation Recovery Systems™, Foundation Repair of Western Colorado™, Foundation Systems of Michigan™, Indiana Foundation Service™, Innovative Basement Authority™, JES Foundation Repair™, Mount Valley Foundation Services®, Ohio Basement Authority™, Ohio Basement Systems™, Tar Heel Basement Systems®, A-1 Sewer & Drain™, Independence Materials Group™, and Bizwiz Software™. Since 1986, the combined companies have helped nearly 1 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates over 35 offices that serve Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, visit https://www.GroundworksCompanies.com.
