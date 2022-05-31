The San Diego-based market research technology start-up continues to expand its intelligent survey platform with recent funding.
SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroupSolver® has gained $2.5 million in new funding for product and team development led by Eterus Capital along with other existing investors including the venture capital fund Neulogy Ventures, Southern California investment group NuFund, and the co-founder and CEO of GroupSolver Rasto Ivanic. The market research technology start-up has built an intelligent market research platform (think "online survey with a brain") that helps businesses answer their burning why, how, and what questions faster and with more confidence. The company combines machine learning and crowd intelligence to help decision-makers and researchers find insights that traditionally remain hidden from online surveys or focus groups. Major companies such as Amazon, Adidas, Google, Lenovo and Deloitte have relied on the GroupSolver platform for important customer insights.
"Market research industry continues to embrace innovative technologies, and we are excited to continue building our success on that momentum," said Rasto Ivanic, GroupSolver's co-founder and CEO. "Our industry is evolving quickly, and insights professionals are embracing new quant-qual methodologies and the role AI and machine learning plays in them. We love where our industry is headed, and we are thrilled to be leading it from the front."
Founded in 2008, Eterus Capital is a Slovak private equity fund focused on investing in growth-phase companies.
"By leading this round, we reaffirm our belief in GroupSolver's growth trajectory and our excitement about innovative solutions it brings to the market. This investment will provide the company with a significant market advantage and help them execute on its growth strategy," explains Boris Kostík, Investment Director of Eterus Capital.
"We have had a close relationship with Rasto and his team. Our mission is to support successful founders, and since we see great potential in GroupSolver, we have decided to invest additional growth capital as the team is ready to accelerate. We believe that they will seize this opportunity and meet their strategic goals," adds Matej Hodek, investment manager of the Eterus Capital fund.
GroupSolver will use the capital to accelerate its go-to-market strategy and to continue advancing its product offering.
About GroupSolver:
GroupSolver is a software company that provides market research and interpretation services through its own cloud platform based on advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence ("AI"). Its customers include marketing and research agencies IRI, Ipsos and Nikkei, as well as Amazon, Adidas, Google, Lenovo, and Deloitte.
About Eterus Capital:
Eterus Capital is a private equity fund of the investment group WOOD & Company and Slovak Business Agency. Since its inception in 2008, it has supported more than 20 companies in the amount of more than 40 million euros - including successful and well-known Slovak companies such as Sygic, Hopin, GroupSolver, eyerim and Saneca Pharmaceuticals.
