DENVER, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
To participate in the call, please dial (888)-390-0605 (domestic) or (416) 764-8609 (international). The conference code is 30427092. This call is being webcast and can be accessed by on the Investor Relations section of GrowGeneration website at: ir.growgeneration.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.
About GrowGeneration Corp.:
GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 53 stores, which include 8 locations in Colorado, 18 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 2 locations in Washington, 7 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Oregon, 5 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida and 1 location in Massachusetts. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for retail and craft growers at growgeneration.com, and a commercial ERP platform, Agron.io Powered by GrowGen, for large commercial growers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the U.S. and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2025, the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion.
Company Inquiries:
GrowGeneration Corp.
610-216-0057
Investor Contact:
John Evans
GrowGeneration
415-309-0230
