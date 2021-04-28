MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2021 financial results.
First Quarter Results
Consolidated revenue grew 4%, to Ps.31,385 million in the period, compared to Ps.30,282 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.25,951 million, from Ps.29,445 million in the same period of 2020.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,435 million, compared to Ps.837 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,493 million this quarter, from an operating loss of Ps.1,117 million in the same period of 2020.
The company reported net income of Ps.3,048 million, compared to net income of Ps.142 million a year ago.
1Q 2020
1Q 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$30,282
$31,385
$1,103
4%
EBITDA
$837
$5,435
$4,598
----
Operating profit
$(1,117)
$3,493
$4,610
----
Net result
$142
$3,048
$2,906
----
Net result per share
$0.62
$13.39
$12.77
----
Figures in millions of pesos
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 4%, as a result of a 28% growth in commercial sales, partially offset by a 9% decrease in financial income.
The growth in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.13,383 million, from Ps.10,435 million a year ago — is largely the result of a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles — which boosts business productivity and the mobility of families — telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of an increasing number of users — and appliances, that are commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.
Sales from the commercial business were further boosted with the development of new stores under a format that offers an optimal mix of products and services, and allows the customer to maximize the purchase experience. Similarly, Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance.
The reduction in financial income — to Ps.18,002 million, from Ps.19,847 million in the previous year — reflects lower interest earned by Purpose Financial in the period, derived from the effects of the health contingency in the company's target market in the US.
Costs and Expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter decreased 21%, to Ps.13,601 million, from Ps.17,233 million in the previous year. The lower costs are explained, to a large extent, by a 58% reduction in the financial cost, to Ps.4,359 million, from Ps.10,361 million the previous year, which largely reflects the creation of lower loan loss reserves this period.
As previously announced, a year ago an important creditor of Banco Azteca initiated a bankruptcy process (Chapter 11) in the United States, for which the institution decided, prudently, to reserve 100% of the credit of Ps.7,243 million, in the first quarter of 2020.
Commercial business costs grew 34%, to Ps.9,242 million, from Ps.6,872 million, in line with the increase in commercial revenue.
Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 1% to Ps.12,350 million as a result, mainly, of higher operating and advertising expenses, partially offset by lower personnel expenses.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.5,435 million, from Ps.837 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,493 million, compared to an operating loss of Ps.1,117 million in the same quarter of 2020.
The main variations below EBITDA were the following:
A reduction of Ps.2,213 million in foreign exchange gains, due to the company's net asset monetary position in dollars, together with a lower depreciation of the peso this quarter compared to the previous year.
An increase of Ps.1,055 million in other financial results, which reflects a 4% gain this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company — which does not imply cash flow — in comparison to a 1% gain a year ago.
Consistent with the results for the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.1,077 million in the provision for taxes in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.3,048 million, from a net income of Ps.142 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Consistent with this, debt with cost was Ps.34,802 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to Ps.22,632 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.17,230 million, from Ps.4,789 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of March 31, 2021 was Ps.17,572 million, compared to Ps.17,843 million a year ago.
As previously announced, during the quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.
The Senior Notes are used to fund reserve accounts for the payment of obligations under the Senior Notes and strengthen the liquidity of the company, which allows to further boost the financial soundness of Grupo Elektra.
As of March 31, 2021, the company's stockholders 'equity was Ps.97,118 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.2 times.
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,789
$ 17,230
12,441
260%
Marketable financial instruments
38,697
32,562
(6,135)
(16%)
Inventories
13,980
17,060
3,080
22%
Accounts receivables
51,969
49,912
(2,057)
(4%)
Other current assets
3,843
2,678
(1,165)
(30%)
Investments in shares
40,010
36,848
(3,162)
(8%)
Fixed assets
8,133
7,119
(1,014)
(12%)
Right of use assets
8,807
8,550
(257)
(3%)
Other assets
1,377
3,248
1,871
136%
Total assets
$ 171,606
$ 175,208
$ 3,602
2%
Short-term debt
$ 11,516
$ 18,978
7,463
65%
Suppliers
8,565
8,008
(557)
(7%)
Other short-term liabilities
14,964
14,723
(241)
(2%)
Long-term debt
11,116
15,824
4,708
42%
Differed taxes
11,658
9,777
(1,881)
(16%)
Other long-term debt
9,781
10,778
998
10%
Total liabilities
$ 67,600
$ 78,089
$ 10,489
16%
Stakeholder´s equity
$ 104,006
$ 97,118
($ 6,887)
(7%)
Liabilities and equity
$ 171,606
$ 175,208
$ 3,602
2%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of March 31, 2021, grew 5%, to Ps.122,091 million, from Ps.116,381 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 3.4% at the end of this period, compared to 10.9% the previous year.
The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico increased 11% to Ps.105,396 million, from Ps.95,361 million a year ago.
The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.4%, compared to 11.9% the previous year. The reduction is mainly derived from the credit of Ps.7,243 million that entered the past-due portfolio a year ago, and which at the time was fully reserved.
The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the first quarter.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.189,105 million, 17% higher than the Ps.160,959 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.190,614 million, 23% higher than the Ps.155,443 million a year ago.
The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.8 times, consolidates the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — total of eligible liquid assets / total net cash out — was 626%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.
The capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.25%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,736 points of contact, compared to 7,238 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 383 Purpose Financial contact points in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency — as well as the closure of 318 contact points in Latin America derived, to a large extent, from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru in the previous quarter.
In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 32 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of products and services, and allows the customer to maximize the purchase experience.
The company has 4,960 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,398 in the United States, and 378 in Central and South America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
1Q20
1Q21
Change
Financial income
19,847
66%
18,002
57%
(1,845)
-9%
Commercial income
10,435
34%
13,383
43%
2,948
28%
Income
30,282
100%
31,385
100%
1,103
4%
Financial cost
10,361
34%
4,359
14%
(6,003)
-58%
Commercial cost
6,872
23%
9,242
29%
2,370
34%
Costs
17,233
57%
13,601
43%
(3,632)
-21%
Gross income
13,049
43%
17,784
57%
4,736
36%
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
12,212
40%
12,350
39%
138
1%
EBITDA
837
3%
5,435
17%
4,598
100%
Depreciation and amortization
1,961
6%
2,029
6%
67
3%
Depreciation right of use asset
0%
0%
-
0%
Other expense (income), net
(8)
0%
(87)
0%
(79)
-100%
Operating income
(1,117)
-4%
3,493
11%
4,610
----
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
272
1%
220
1%
(52)
-19%
Interest expense
(902)
-3%
(987)
-3%
(85)
-9%
Foreign exchange loss, net
2,458
8%
244
1%
(2,213)
-90%
Monetary loss
-
0%
-
0%
-
0%
Other financial results, net
479
2%
1,534
5%
1,055
100%
2,307
8%
1,011
3%
(1,295)
-56%
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(621)
-2%
(51)
0%
570
92%
Income before income tax
569
2%
4,454
14%
3,884
100%
Income tax
(238)
-1%
(1,315)
-4%
(1,077)
-100%
Income before discontinued operations
332
1%
3,139
10%
2,807
100%
Result from discontinued operations
(190)
-1%
(90)
0%
99
52%
Impairment of intangible assets
0%
0%
-
----
Consolidated net income
142
0%
3,048
10%
2,906
100%
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Change
At March 31, 2020
At March 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
4,789
41,994
46,783
17,230
32,129
49,359
2,576
6%
Marketable financial instruments
8,305
70,180
78,485
5,183
91,709
96,891
18,407
23%
Performing loan portfolio
-
67,611
67,611
-
70,809
70,809
3,198
5%
Total past-due loans
-
6,664
6,664
-
3,428
3,428
(3,235)
-49%
Gross loan portfolio
-
74,275
74,275
-
74,237
74,237
(37)
0%
Allowance for credit risks
-
9,316
9,316
-
8,577
8,577
(738)
-8%
Loan portfolio, net
-
64,959
64,959
-
65,660
65,660
701
1%
Inventories
13,980
-
13,980
17,060
0
17,060
3,080
22%
Other current assets
15,619
28,053
43,672
13,342
14,064
27,407
(16,265)
-37%
Total current assets
42,692
205,186
247,878
52,815
203,562
256,377
8,499
3%
Financial instruments
30,392
313
30,706
27,379
96
27,475
(3,231)
-11%
Performing loan portfolio
-
36,134
36,134
-
47,087
47,087
10,953
30%
Total past-due loans
-
5,972
5,972
-
767
767
(5,205)
-87%
Gross loan portfolio
-
42,106
42,106
-
47,854
47,854
5,748
14%
Allowance for credit risks
-
6,697
6,697
-
1,682
1,682
(5,015)
-75%
Loan portfolio
-
35,409
35,409
-
46,172
46,172
10,763
30%
Other non-current assets
25,781
189
25,970
26,360
358
26,719
748
3%
Investment in shares
1,429
-
1,429
1,629
-
1,629
200
14%
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
8,133
7,817
15,951
7,119
7,768
14,887
(1,064)
-7%
Intangible assets
658
8,157
8,815
519
7,189
7,708
(1,107)
-13%
Right of use asset
8,807
2,262
11,069
8,349
2,470
10,820
(249)
-2%
Other assets
719
683
1,402
2,729
5,857
8,586
7,184
----
TOTAL ASSETS
118,611
260,017
378,628
126,899
273,472
400,372
21,744
6%
Demand and term deposits
-
160,959
160,959
-
189,105
189,105
28,146
17%
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
16,002
16,002
-
18,409
18,409
2,407
15%
Short-term debt
11,303
943
12,246
18,744
103
18,847
6,602
54%
Leasing
1,727
1,099
2,826
1,331
1,119
2,450
(375)
-13%
Short-term liabilities with cost
13,030
179,002
192,032
20,076
208,736
228,812
36,780
19%
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
19,090
26,172
45,263
21,154
13,766
34,920
(10,342)
-23%
Short-term liabilities without cost
19,090
26,172
45,263
21,154
13,766
34,920
(10,342)
-23%
Total short-term liabilities
32,120
205,174
237,294
41,229
222,503
263,732
26,438
11%
Long-term debt
11,062
1,951
13,013
15,804
15
15,820
2,807
22%
Leasing
7,653
1,202
8,855
7,817
1,332
9,149
294
3%
Long-term liabilities with cost
18,715
3,153
21,867
23,621
1,347
24,968
3,101
14%
Long-term liabilities without cost
13,786
1,674
15,460
12,739
1,814
14,553
(908)
-6%
Total long-term liabilities
32,501
4,827
37,328
36,360
3,161
39,521
2,193
6%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
64,621
210,001
274,622
77,589
225,664
303,253
28,631
10%
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
53,991
50,015
104,006
49,310
47,808
97,118
(6,887)
-7%
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
118,611
260,017
378,628
126,899
273,472
400,372
21,744
6%
INFRASTRUCTURE
1Q20
1Q21
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,135
16%
1,142
17%
7
1%
Salinas y Rocha
38
1%
36
1%
(2)
-5%
Banco Azteca
1,834
25%
1,848
27%
14
1%
Freestanding branches
1,754
24%
1,934
29%
180
10%
Total
4,761
66%
4,960
74%
199
4%
Points of sale in Central and South America
Elektra
198
3%
107
2%
(91)
-46%
Banco Azteca
402
6%
205
3%
(197)
-49%
Freestanding branches
96
1%
66
1%
(30)
-31%
Total
696
10%
378
6%
(318)
-46%
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
1,781
25%
1,398
21%
(383)
-22%
Total
1,781
25%
1,398
21%
(383)
-22%
TOTAL
7,238
100%
6,736
100%
(502)
-7%
Floor space (m²)
1,771
100%
1,544
100%
(227)
-13%
Employees
Mexico
71,560
83%
61,697
88%
(9,863)
-14%
Central and South America
9,646
11%
5,090
7%
(4,556)
-47%
North America
4,812
6%
3,186
5%
(1,626)
-34%
Total employees
86,018
100%
69,973
100%
(16,045)
-19%
