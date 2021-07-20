NEW YORK and MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Real Estate Capital Partners and CarVal Investors announced today the formation of a joint venture to originate multifamily senior bridge loans in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States.

The Gryphon-CarVal Multifamily Loan Program (the "Program") is designed to advance up to 85% of the capital stack in a single execution facilitated by the Program's ability to close on balance sheet. Targeted loans range from $20 million to $75 million with competitive market pricing. Loan servicing and asset management will be retained by the joint venture.

Leading up to the announcement of the joint venture, over $150 million of multifamily loans have closed or are under a signed term sheet. The Program is primed to deploy $1.0 billion or more over the next two years.

Gryphon and CarVal will target sponsors focused on either value-add or lease-up strategies. Value-add opportunities are cash-flowing properties that require time and capital to re-position, perform renovations, improve property operations and increase rents. Lease-up strategies are newly constructed properties that require time to stabilize and season cash flows, prior to securing agency financing or selling the property.

"We believe this is a compelling time to enter the multifamily bridge loan market," said Seth Cohen, a Principal for CarVal Investors responsible for managing loan portfolio investments globally. "Our partnership with Gryphon is rooted in our shared thesis that there is a long-term need for middle income housing, particularly in growing U.S. markets." 

Paul Mullaney, Managing Director for CarVal Investors' North American Real Estate business, added, "Gryphon has built an institutional, data-driven platform with extensive multifamily lending expertise, which melds well with CarVal's investment strategy."

"We are excited to join forces with CarVal as we launch this well-capitalized and synergistic venture," said Angelo LoBosco, Managing Partner at Gryphon. "We look forward to building out the Gryphon-CarVal platform by successfully executing on our investment strategy."

Jim Hopkins, a Principal at Gryphon added, "We believe that the combination of Gryphon and CarVal will be a powerful force in the multifamily bridge loan market."

About CarVal Investors

CarVal Investors is an established global alternative investment manager focused on credit-intensive assets and market inefficiencies. Since 1987, CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $128 billion in 5,525 transactions across 82 countries. Today, CarVal Investors has approximately $10 billion in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. www.carvalinvestors.com

About Gryphon Real Estate Capital Partners

Gryphon is a relationship driven private lender with a primary focus on multifamily properties nationwide. Established in 2016, Gryphon has successfully leveraged its principal's respective 30-year careers in real estate operating, development and financial structuring to establish a highly respected platform within the multifamily lending niche. www.gryphonrecapital.com

CONTACT:

Alison Dubay, CarVal Investors



alison.dubay@carval.com



+1 952 444 4870

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gryphon-real-estate-capital-partners-and-carval-investors-form-transitional-multifamily-bridge-loan-venture-301337571.html

SOURCE CarVal Investors

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.