ATLANTA, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GSI is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at INFOCUS Envision 2021, which is being held virtually this year on April 12-15. GSI will be hosting ten (10) JD Edwards educational sessions at the conference.
GSI's educational sessions:
- Combating Cloud Creep with Advanced Technologies
- Deep Dive: What's New in Server Manager & Other Advanced Monitoring Tools
- How to Leverage Assertion Framework for Testing & Validating Orchestrations
- Relax, It's Just the Integrity Reports
- Virtual Batch Queues: Submit & Forget!
- Start, Stop, Patch & Recover Your Applications in an Instant with Containers
- How-to Improve Credit & Collection Function Utilizing Queries & Watchlists
- 5 Reasons Why Your Application Is Causing Database Blocking & How to Fix It
- UDO Secrets: Exposing "Hidden" Data Through Form Extensions
- How-to Use UDO Search to Research & Gather Data Across Multiple Tables
For more details on GSI's sessions, times and locations, please visit GSI INFOCUS Envision 2021 Schedule or stop by GSI's virtual booth.
"GSI is delighted to participate in the INFOCUS Envision 2021 Conference, and like in years past, we will be focusing our efforts on educating decision makers and users on how to get the most out of JD Edwards. GSI will be providing expert resources in our virtual booth and at our ten (10) educational sessions to answer all of your questions," said Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, Inc.
About GSI, Inc.
GSI, Inc. (GetGSI.com) specializes in providing a broad spectrum of business, functional, and technical consulting and managed services for Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, HubSpot, Salesforce, ServiceNow, BMC, and other enterprise applications. We also offer an extensive array of cloud/hosting solutions for Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and JDE Cloud9. GSI combines its deep application and industry experience with advanced A.I. and automation to deliver cutting edge intelligence. This advanced intelligence combined with our outstanding people allows GSI to deliver Service Excellence every single day.
GSI's comprehensive suite of solutions include:
- AppCare, a 24/7 managed service with EaaSy (flexible "on-demand" services & dynamic pricing)
- GENIUS AI, Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for creating appl. health & user exp. monitors
- GENISYS, a solution for optimizing system performance
- gShield, a comprehensive security solution
- RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software
- RapidApproval®, Salesforce AppExchange solution for streamlining approval request process
- JDE Cloud9, a complete cloud-based hosted service.
GSI consulting and managed services are backed by its signature 100 percent guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with locations nationwide. GSI, Inc. has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc.5000 list of fastest growing companies for two consecutive years.
