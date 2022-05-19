The Global Services Sector (GSS) Project is hosting their Virtual Talent Hub Fair, providing Jamaican candidates access to training and opportunities in the global services sector. The event will take place from the 26th to 27th of May.
KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The third staging of the GSS Virtual Talent Hub Fair will take place on the 26th and 27th of May, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will showcase training and career opportunities in the global services sector to graduating tertiary education students, upper-level secondary students, and any other job seekers in Jamaica. Anyone interested in attending this job fair can register through the event site.
The GSS Virtual Talent Hub Fair will have lightning talk discussions, live recruitment, panel discussions that explore industry segments, a social media challenge, giveaways, and surprises. The event will take place online and is completely free for participants. Job seekers and students can get all the information they need about career opportunities in the global services industry. Previous events led to over 900 people being shortlisted for jobs or getting hired, so attendees can expect job opportunities at this edition of the event as well.
The GSS Project expects a great turnout based on the amazing results last year's Virtual Talent Hub Fair attracted. The 2021 event saw 3,410 participants with 2,170 submitting applications to open roles.
Egbert von Frankenberg, Chairman of the Global Services Skills Council said, "The GSS Talent Hub Fair is a great platform designed for employers to connect with potential talent, promote their organization's career prospects and benefit from a new form of engagement with its stakeholders. As Jamaica's Global Services Sector grows, the demand for work-ready talent to provide value-added services is becoming the key competitive differentiator in selecting a location for outsourced services. There is a growing demand for professionals in the IT/ Software sector, Talent Development, HR, Finance, and Operations. The Global Services Skills Council encourages jobseekers and career changers to take advantage of this Fair to learn about the ample opportunities available and explore meaningful career paths in the GSS."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO of vFairs, stated, "Virtual platforms are the way to go for organizations highlighting job opportunities in various sectors. This case is a great example, as people all over Jamaica can explore careers in the global services sector without the need to travel."
Registration is now open, and job seekers and students can register for free on the event website.
The Global Services Sector (GSS) Project is a 5-year project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank that will provide Jamaicans with access to training and better jobs in the global services sector, namely in knowledge process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing and business process outsourcing. The main objectives of the project are to improve the skills development system to provide the GSS with better skilled workers, particularly in higher value-added jobs and to strengthen Jamaica's capacity to attract investment and increase exports.
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
