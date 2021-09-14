NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideaship's investment will assist Sangrove's mission to provide a platform which promotes efficiency and sustainability in the production of new designs for the Consumer Goods market.
"As soon as we met Tatiana, founder of Sangrove, we knew that we were involved in technology that could bring much-needed transparency and accountability to the fashion industry. The technology platform developed by Sangrove is a powerful way to create efficiency in the market while eliminating unnecessary costs and waste. We are proud to invest in Tatiana and Sangrove," said Robert Bell, Ideaship Venture Partner.
"For a major software platform filled with ground-breaking patents, Ideaship is a dream come true. It validates our strategy of building patentable technology to bring a sustainability platform to the consumer goods market. It also recognizes that companies like ours, going after the biggest problems, like overproduction, requires an approach that goes after the cause vs treating the symptom. Ideaship gets our vision, serving as a catalyst for Sangrove's mission to transform the industry. Sangrove has been an innovation driven company from day one, tackling overproduction and waste at its core, and turning the drive for sustainability from cost into a profit center," said Sangrove Founder & CEO, Tatiana Alexa.
About Sangrove
Sangrove Is a digital marketplace platform, an ecosystem for brands and retailers in design-driven industries that allows brands to efficiently bring new products to market by delivering market-driven predictive demand planning. Sangrove offers a new sales strategy and a truly sustainable way to rollout novelties addressing over production, excess inventory and deadstock.
For more information, please visit https://sangrove.com/
About Ideaship
Ideaship provides patent development capital for early-stage ventures.
Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.
For more information, please visit https://www.ideashipfund.com/
Media Contact
Ian Garrett, Ideaship, (503) 548-7833, ian@ideashipfund.com
Tatiana Alexa, Sangrove, (917) 765-3753, tatiana.alexa@sangrove.com
SOURCE Ideaship