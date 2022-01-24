NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Icy spots possible on untreated roads this morning... Areas of fog developed overnight in much of the Lehigh Valley, southern Poconos, and northern New Jersey. With temperatures well below freezing, it is possible some icy spots have developed on roads, particularly those that are untreated. Caution is advised traveling this morning. If a surface appears to be wet, assume that it is icy.