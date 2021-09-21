DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Ord, founder and CEO of GuideCX®, the premier client onboarding platform, will speak at the SaaStr Annual 2021 Conference on Tuesday, September 28 in San Mateo, California. Ord's presentation, "The Real Costs of Implementation: How to Measure and How to Minimize," will mark his first-ever at SaaStr Annual.
This year, the world's largest nonvendor B2B software conference, will bring together more than 25,000 attendees in a hybrid experience. During Ord's interactive engagement, he will discuss the measurable costs of the implementation process as well as reveal tools to help companies reduce churn, reduce time to value and recognize their revenue faster. As a top SaaS onboarding software for business professionals around the world, having a presence at SaaStr will only continue to strengthen overall brand recognition of GuideCX.
"Having the opportunity to share what I've learned with an audience of such respected business professionals across the world is a huge milestone for GuideCX and our positive trajectory as we continue to advance to new heights," said Ord. "We look forward to having a presence at this year's event and being able to bring new awareness to how people everywhere can optimize their client implementation process."
During his presentation, Ord will highlight three main takeaways: how to identify bottlenecks, optimization for self-serving controls and the accurate measuring of time and cost to value. He also hopes to instill one of his top lessons in participants: "You can't optimize what you can't measure." In addition to his speech, those at SaaStr can meet Ord and the GuideCX team at their booth set up inside the San Mateo County Conference Center with a free expo pass. The client onboarding software is also a Super Gold Sponsor of the event.
SaaStr Annual 2021 will take place September 27–29, 2021, with Ord's presentation on new client onboarding solutions to be held at 5 p.m. MDT on September 28. For more information on his speaking engagement and this year's conference, visit saastrannual2021.com/agenda-speakers.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
ABOUT SaaStr
SaaStr is the world's largest community of SaaS executives, founders and entrepreneurs. Our mission is to share the best learnings, insights and practices around building and scaling SaaS and cloud businesses. Founded in 2012 by serial enterprise entrepreneur Jason M. Lemkin, SaaStr has grown into a social community of more than 500,000 SaaS founders and executives with over 3,000,000 monthly views and two major industry conferences. SaaStr's goal is to help every SaaS entrepreneur get from $0 to $100M ARR with less stress. Learn more at SaaStr.com.
