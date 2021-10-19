FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that Guy Shechter has joined the company as its new Vice President of Global Product Management and Global Service.
"Guy's proven ability to manage change for rapidly growing innovative companies, ranging from start-ups to market leaders, will be a valuable resource as we implement our plans to fulfill YES's potential," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "He has an impressive track record for building winning teams and optimizing both organizational performance and customer satisfaction. We are pleased to welcome him to our executive team."
Mr. Shechter was formerly the Vice President and General Manager of Global Services Solutions at Veeco, where he spent 13 years in Marketing and Service leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Marketing at Oramir (now part of Applied Materials) and Vice President of Marketing at Sagitta. Mr. Shechter holds both a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering (magna cum laude) and an MBA in Technology Development from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. He is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt.
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials, and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit http://www.yieldengineering.com.
