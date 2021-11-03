MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H2I Group, the nation's leader in design & build for medical projects across hospitals & clinics and entertainment venues including stadiums, resorts & casinos announced today the acquisition of Pittsburgh based, Knight Athletics. This merger fortifies the construction and installation services for athletics and auditorium facilities throughout the Ohio Valley by combining two great companies. "Knight Athletics has a strong reputation for service and quality. This merger extends access to business services, management and resources to help grow deeper relationships and broader services across the greater Ohio valley." Says H2I Group President, Dan Moran.
This deal has been in development since early 2021 with the strategic intent to fortify H2I Group's national footprint deep into the Ohio Valley and expand Knight's service range. "Our companies started talking at the end of 2020, into Jan 2021," Says Knight. "We had weathered the pressures of COVID, had no layoffs, no demotions, but realized to continue to go forward alone would take a long time. Partnering allows us to do more, for more people, faster."
H2I Group is based out of Minneapolis MN with offices across the country including Houston and Dallas, Texas, Denver Colo., four offices in California including Orange County, Pasadena, Rocklin, Vacaville, plus Chicago, Ill., Kansas City Mo., Seattle Wash., and Columbia, Md. The Knight Athletics office will transition their brand to H2I Group by the end of 2022. Until then they will operate as Knight Athletics, an H2I Group Company. Toby Knight will continue to manage the region, reporting directly to Dan Moran. "I have known Toby for over twenty years. He is a deeply respected friend, colleague, and mentor." Says Moran, "I have been on his side of the table when my company was acquired by H2I Group back in 2014. That move grew my business over 4 x in under ten years. I am excited for Toby, his team and the schools, community centers and theaters across the region who will benefit from our expanded services."
The Knight team will remain intact with no layoffs or job changes due to the merger. With the partnership of H2I Group, Knight business will benefit from business systems and tools previously out of reach including Salesforce and Rumbix. Knight also gains strong internal support including H2I Group HR, IT, Operations, Logistics and Marketing services to help grow their team and support their business goals.
H2I Group is the nation's leader in design & build for medical projects across hospitals & clinics and entertainment venues including stadiums, resorts & casinos. The company excels in creating safe welcoming spaces featuring state-of-the art technology and finely crafted architectural woodwork. In 2021 H2I Group came under the leadership of President Dan Moran. He, along with over 300 nationwide employees, strive to uphold LEGACY values dating back to 1924.
