AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hair Cuttery Family of Brands (HCFB) is pleased to announce the opening of its refreshed salon in Aventura that will be an exemplary first step toward refreshing the majority of its 500+ salons over the next five years.
The refresh reinforces HCFB's commitment to South Florida, where it currently operates 37 salons (and 148 statewide, with more than 1,300 employees in Florida alone).
"Our vision has always been to grow our business and transform the salon industry," said Seth Gittlitz, CEO. "When considering South Florida, we saw a vibrant community that is overflowing with talented Stylists.
The company believes the Miami area, which Forbes recently named the No. 1 city for business growth, can fuel the kind of stable and sustainable expansion HCFB is marching toward on a national scale.
"There is so much diverse talent in South Florida, which makes us excited to recruit, hire, and promote directly from the communities we serve," said Gustavo Serbiá, Vice President of Human Resources. "Our plans to expand and refresh existing salons allows us to broaden our talent pool."
HCFB's refreshed Aventura Salon, at 18237 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura Town Plaza, will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
####
ABOUT HAIR CUTTERY FAMILY OF BRANDS
Hair Cuttery Family of Brands (HCFB) is the official home of Hair Cuttery®, Bubbles®, and CIBU®. As a multi-brand company of hair salons and professional styling products, HCFB provides an affordable indulgence for all. Putting our stylists at the heart of our business allows us to embrace a hospitality-driven approach to hair care. After relaunching in 2020 with a mission to create human connections by giving the confidence of style, our company empowers thousands of Salon Professionals to deliver exceptional Guest service. HCFB continues to transform the beauty industry by adopting tech solutions that personalize the Guest experience inside and outside of the salon. We are the everything hair experience for your entire family. For more information, visit haircuttery.com and bubblessalons.com.
Media Contact
Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, mtredway@butincom.com
SOURCE Hair Cuttery Family of Brands