WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to announce the following key management and leadership promotions: Brad Smith has been named Chief Strategy Officer; Brad Bialy has risen to Director of Digital Marketing; and Mackenzie Froese has been promoted to Director of Content Marketing. As the organization continues to grow and evolve its solutions, these professionals will ensure exceptional business results and client experiences, while continually pursuing the firm's mission to make great marketing more affordable.
Over the course of 18 years, Brad Smith has steadily grown his role with Haley Marketing. He joined the organization in 2003 as a Senior Project Manager and most recently served as their Director of SEO & Social Media Marketing. As Chief Strategy Officer, Smith will ensure the firm's products and services meet the changing needs of the staffing and recruitment industry, while working closely with Haley Marketing's leadership team to address current challenges and plan for the future of the employment landscape. "With my new role, I'm looking forward to uncovering ways to be more strategic, more innovative, and more effective in everything we do, so that we can deliver an even higher level of service, value and ROI for our clients," stated Smith.
Part of the Haley Marketing team for eight years, Brad Bialy started his career with the organization as a Social Media Marketing Advisor. In 2020 he stepped into a management role as a Digital Marketing Manager, overseeing a group of social media marketing professionals. As Haley Marketing's Director of Digital Marketing, Bialy is tasked with leading the entire digital marketing team to achieve their annual goals while consistently providing shareworthy service and challenging the firm's "good isn't good enough" core value. "I'm excited for the opportunity to work with team members on their specific client projects and help coach individual team members to fuel their professional growth," stated Bialy. "In this seat, I also have the privilege of working on our digital products to ensure we continue to stay ahead of the competition and provide world-class marketing solutions."
Mackenzie Froese brought her digital media talents to Haley Marketing in 2014, when she was hired as a Marketing Advisor. In her new role as Director of Content Marketing, Froese will oversee the firm's suite of branded content marketing services, with the goal of providing inbound marketing solutions that drive sales and recruiting for clients. "I'm thrilled to continue directing our content and email marketing solutions, while taking over management of our Insights print and digital magazine and Staffing Helps sponsored webinars," said Froese. "I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for the industry to these additional products, and to learn and grow into this exciting new opportunity."
According to Co-CEO David Searns, "While 2020 was a challenging year for Haley Marketing and the staffing industry, it gave us the opportunity to step back and focus on our future. We've built an exceptional team, and I am very excited to see Brad, Brad, and Mackenzie advance into new roles, take on new responsibilities, and help us to strengthen our ability to serve the staffing industry in 2021 and beyond."
About Haley Marketing Group
Haley Marketing provides website development, recruitment marketing, content and social media marketing, and strategy consulting to the staffing industry. The company provides services to more than 1,400 staffing and recruiting firms throughout the world.
Haley Marketing's mission is to make great marketing more affordable, and the firm's clients range from solo recruiters to larger staffing and recruiting organizations with regional, national and international offices.
Haley Marketing's services include:
Staffing Websites
Digital Marketing
Branded Content
Recruitment Marketing
Marketing Technology
For more information, contact Haley Marketing at 1.888.696.2900.
Media Contact
Mandy Wittschen, Haley Marketing, +1 8886962900, mwittschen@haleymarketing.com
SOURCE Haley Marketing