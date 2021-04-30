DALLAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin, P.C., is proud to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Fitch and Mark Pendleton to shareholders of the firm. Ms. Fitch and Mr. Pendleton both joined Hallett & Perrin as attorneys in 2016 and 2013, respectively.
"When we hire new attorneys, we don't simply fill gaps in a roster," said managing shareholder Leland de la Garza. "We select attorneys who not only have a commitment to their individual practices, but also to the forward momentum of the entire firm. Elizabeth and Mark have proven themselves time and again, and we're proud to select them for this honor."
A member of the firm's litigation section, Ms. Fitch has experience at every level of dispute resolution, from the initiation of a lawsuit through appeal. While she represents both individuals and companies in a broad range of matters, her emphasis is on commercial and construction litigation, as well as employment law. In addition to a J.D. with honors from the University of Texas School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University, Elizabeth received an M.A. in journalism from New York University. More information is available here: https://www.hallettperrin.com/attorneys/bio/elizabeth-fitch
Mr. Pendleton is a member of the firm's corporate section and focuses his practice on the energy industry. He advises clients on myriad regulatory matters, sales and acquisitions of companies and their assets, mergers and financing transactions, general corporate governance, and other types of corporate transactions. He earned his bachelor's degree and J.D. from Wake Forest University and received his LL.M. from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, where he studied international and domestic energy law and policy and graduated cum laude. More information is available here: https://www.hallettperrin.com/attorneys/bio/mark-pendleton
About Hallett & Perrin, P.C.
Hallett & Perrin, P.C. is an established, Dallas-based business law firm specifically positioned to serve business clients with multiple legal needs. Our bench of purposefully selected attorneys excel at forming lasting relationships built upon exemplary service, proven expertise, and a level of efficiency and value that only experienced lawyers can achieve. For more information, visit https://www.hallettperrin.com/.
