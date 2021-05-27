DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin welcomes four new attorneys: Shelly Maurer and Tanner McClellan in the corporate group and Sam Fishman and Jesse Beck in the litigation group.
These additions are the latest in a series of positive milestones at the firm, following the promotions of litigator Elizabeth Fitch and corporate attorney Mark Pendleton to shareholder.
"As we enter our third decade of business, we are reminded how important it is to make recruiting decisions that impact the firm's longevity," said Hallett & Perrin president and managing shareholder Leland de la Garza. "We're proud that Shelly, Tanner, Sam and Jesse have joined us, and we are looking forward to having them on the team for many years."
Ms. Maurer's practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions, and she advises clients with all aspects of real estate acquisitions and dispositions, including development, due diligence and financing. A registered patent attorney, Ms. Maurer is licensed to practice law in both California and Texas. She is a cum laude graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law. For more information, visit https://www.hallettperrin.com/attorneys/bio/shelly-maurer
Mr. McClellan is a member of the firm's corporate and healthcare practice groups. He represents individual investors and companies in general corporate transactions such as entity formation, and purchase and sale agreements. Additionally, Mr. McClellan advises partnerships, corporations, and individuals on the federal tax aspects of complex transactions, and he counsels domestic and cross-border clients on a variety of transactional matters. He is a magna cum laude graduate of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. For more information, visit https://www.hallettperrin.com/attorneys/bio/tanner-mcclellan
Mr. Fishman is a litigator who has experience in both trial and appellate courts. He is an effective advocate for both individuals and companies alike in a broad range of matters, including commercial and real estate law. Mr. Fishman is a cum laude graduate of the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University. For more information, visit https://www.hallettperrin.com/attorneys/bio/sam-fishman
Mr. Beck is a commercial litigator who handles complex matters for individuals and businesses in state and federal courts throughout Texas. His experience includes litigating complex contractual disputes, oil and gas matters, fiduciary obligations, and fraud claims. A cum laude graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, Mr. Beck was named to the 2020 list of Super Lawyers Rising Stars, and he serves as the area director of the Teas Association of Defense Counsel. For more information, visit https://www.hallettperrin.com/attorneys/bio/jesse-beck
