SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hamilton Engine is proud to announce the addition of a three-state territory for Isuzu Diesel Engines. The territory includes Southern California, Southern Nevada, and all of Arizona.
This territory addition builds on an already strong relationship with Isuzu Diesel in North America. It will be supported by a combination of the experienced team already in place and the growth of our presence in the Southwest.
"Hamilton is proud to further partner with Isuzu to sell & support their product in the Southwest part of the United States," said Brad Borchers, Vice President, Hamilton Engine. "We've invested heavily into our diesel engine distribution strategy by adding parts, service, engineering, and training resources to our team and will continue to invest to better support the great customers in our new territory."
"Isuzu's strategies are to deliver the most reliable, eco-friendly, durable, and technologically advanced products in the industry and have world-class customer support. We collaborate with distributors who are willing to invest the resources necessary to accomplish these strategies," said Ken Martin, Executive Director, Sales & Business Advisor, Isuzu. "Hamilton Engine has proven that they can deliver. Under new ownership, we believe they are investing and expanding on our compatible goals and strategies into a larger territory of responsibility. Isuzu is excited to award this territory expansion to Hamilton Engine, and we look forward to supporting their team in their efforts."
About Hamilton Engine
Hamilton Engine is a distributor for Deutz, Isuzu, and Scania industrial diesel engines and drivetrain solution provider for the off-highway industry. With locations in Sun Prairie, WI and Portland, OR, and a network of over 70 authorized dealers across our territory, we provide comprehensive sales, service & engineering support to customers ranging from off-highway equipment OEM's to end-users operating the "critical-need" equipment powered by the product we design, build & support. Additional information about Hamilton Engine can be found online at http://www.hamiltonengine.com.
About Isuzu Diesel
Isuzu Motors America, LLC's PowerTrain Division -- is known for its reliable, eco-friendly, durable, and technologically advanced diesel and alternative fuel engines and power units. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, Isuzu Diesel is the distributor of Isuzu diesel and alternative fuel engines in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Isuzu Motors America, LLC is a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, one of the world's largest manufacturers of diesel engines. Additional information about Isuzu products can be found on the following websites: http://www.isuzuengines.com and http://www.IsuzuREDTech.com.
Media Contact
Megan Padley, Palmer Johnson Enterprises, 6086690228, mpadley@pjpower.com
SOURCE Hamilton Engine