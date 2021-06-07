CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced that Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives, will be participating in a fireside chat led by equity research analyst, Michael Cyprys, at the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15 at 10:15 AM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Hamilton Lane's Shareholders page or by clicking here.
For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast of the event, a replay will be available on Hamilton Lane's Shareholders page shortly after the presentation for a period of one year.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 450 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $719 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $88 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $631 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.
