MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project delivery services, was pleased to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the new Emory Musculoskeletal Institute in Atlanta on October 7. The new facility combines several centers of excellence to provide advanced orthopaedic and spine care with state-of-the-art clinical and research support space.
Hammes served as program manager and also provided transition planning services for the new 180,000-square-foot facility. Through close coordination with Emory and project collaborators, Hammes successfully managed this highly unique project on time and within budget.
"The Emory Musculoskeletal Institute is one of the most complex design and construction undertakings imaginable," said Scott Boden, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedics at Emory University School of Medicine and director of the Emory Musculoskeletal Institute. "With spaces including offices, surgical suites, advanced imaging with shielding, a wet laboratory and even an aquatic research facility, the planning, project management, equipment tracking and other details were a monumental task. I cannot imagine anyone having managed this level of complexity better than the Hammes team."
"This tremendous project was truly a collaborative effort involving multiple departments at Emory and multiple project partners," said John Healy, Hammes Healthcare Senior Vice President. "It was an honor to serve as Emory's program manager to bring this facility to life."
The Emory Musculoskeletal Institute is the first-of-its-kind "smart building" featuring a smartphone app for staff and visitors, expandable operating rooms with 5G-integrated equipment, photoelectronic glass that automatically adjusts to control temperature and lighting, automatic monitoring of external airflow and enhanced air filtration and treatment systems.
The facility was built with sustainability at every level and will pursue LEED Gold Certification. The building is 100% powered by renewable energy produced onsite or from green energy sources acquired from Renewable Energy Credits (REC).
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey and by Revista's Top Outpatient Development Report. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
Media Contact
Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, kmurray@hammes.com
SOURCE Hammes