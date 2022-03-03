MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project management services, is pleased to announce that Scott Stuecher has joined its Advisory Services team as a vice president. In this role, Scott will be focused on strategic facility development and network planning engagements for hospitals and healthcare systems.
Scott brings extensive strategic experience to Hammes, having held previous healthcare consulting roles with Veralon and Health Strategies and Solutions. As a faculty member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Scott has published on industry topics and spoken at numerous healthcare leadership conferences. He was also a contributing author to Healthcare Strategic Planning, Fourth Edition, published by Healthcare Administration Press.
"Scott's extensive experience leading strategic, network, service line, and other critical planning engagements makes him a great addition to our team and a tremendous asset to our clients," said Rex Holloway, Senior Vice President of Hammes Healthcare. "We are thrilled to have Scott on board."
Scott holds a Master of Health Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Ohio State University. He will be based out of Hammes' Columbus office.
###
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey and by Revista's Top Outpatient Development Report. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/
Media Contact
Katherine Murray, Hammes, 414.509.2595, kmurray@hammes.com
SOURCE Hammes Healthcare