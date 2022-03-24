Hancock expands tech-driven claims solutions with a robust ecosystem of engineering, mitigation, and restoration services.
ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hancock Claims Consultants Holdings, LLC ("Hancock"), a leading provider of on-premise, hybrid, and virtual claims solutions announced today its acquisition of Preferred Repair Network, LLC ("PRN"), a Tampa, FL based claims services solutions provider. The combination of Hancock and PRN will improve Hancock's ability to engage customers early in their claim journey, as well as facilitate an ability to offer a broad range of engineering, mitigation, and restoration services to its carriers and customers.
"PRN's unique approach to delivering exceptional customer experiences, best-in-class process, and technology-enabled workflows, and exceptional work ethic is well-aligned and highly complementary to Hancock's passion for delivering high-quality solutions," said Brad Hancock, President of Hancock Claims Consultants. "I believe this partnership will be a positive move for our customers, carrier partners, and most importantly will enrich the policyholder experience."
Since 2003, Hancock has provided award-winning solutions to more than 100 carriers nationwide. The combination of the company's vast network of certified technicians and industry-specific technology not only supports their carrier partners in improving accuracy and response times, but also empowers them to make strategic decisions by providing robust reporting analytics, including claim volume information, storm data, and property inspection specifics.
"Hancock chose to partner with PRN due to the vast claims services solutions we are able to offer to carriers and policyholders," said Donald Crouch, President of PRN. "The entire executive team wants everyone to succeed. I believe by combining our capabilities, we can offer an expansive solution set that will allow us to prove how efficient it can be to receive quality workmanship and repairs."
"We believe the future of claim handling requires more complete claim service solutions for carriers and customers," shares John Burns, Chief Strategy Officer of Hancock Claims Consultants. "This relationship between Hancock and PRN allows us to handle more loss types with more comprehensive solutions along the claim journey from inspection to evaluation, to restoration. We are uniquely positioned to support our carrier partners by helping their customers get back to their pre-loss position faster."
About Hancock
Hancock Claims Consultants Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of on-premise, hybrid, and virtual claims solutions that have leveraged technology to develop a best-in-class solution set and in turn generate extraordinary growth. Hancock's primary services include property inspections of damaged structures, interior water damage assessments, underwriting and loss control inspections for both residential and commercial property claims. Hancock leverages industry-leading technologies to deliver detailed, expedited, customized reports and estimates; cost-effective integrated claims handling solutions for carriers, and increased policyholder satisfaction. Hancock's clients include the top 10 property and casualty carriers in the U.S. as well as hundreds of mid-tier and regional carriers and claims services companies.
About PRN
Preferred Repair Network focuses on connecting carriers with contractors and professionals throughout the entire claims process. They have developed a unique claim management ecosystem focused on delivering the optimal experience to each customer. They provide customized claim referrals to providers utilizing a blend of historic performance and desired outcomes. The Claims Ecosystem also serves to ensure that communication and proper hand-offs are achieved from start to finish.
Media Contact
