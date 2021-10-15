SALISBURY, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carey Dougherty from Handy Seafood has accepted the promotion to National Sales Manager for Food Service Distribution. She will oversee and help grow Handy's crucial food distribution channel through her extensive background in sales and array of experience across product categories. In her tenure with Handy, Carey has built upon business in her territory through exemplary hard work and passion for Handy's quality line of products.
Carey brings with her over 12 years of seafood experience. She holds a BA in Journalism from Georgia Southern University.
###
Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with over 125 years of quality seafood processing. Known as the crab cake and soft crab leaders. Products include soft shell crabs, crab meat, crab cakes, seafood specialty items, and oysters. http://www.handyseafood.com.
To view news by Handy, go to: https://www.handycrab.com/news
Media Contact
Maureen Johnson, Handy Seafood, 410-912-2000, mjohnson@handyseafood.com
SOURCE Handy Seafood