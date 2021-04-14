LUND, Sweden, April 14, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-March 2021 at 8:00 CET on April 22, 2021. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 8 50 55 83 75

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 90 35

United States: +1 833 526 83 82

The webcast will be available on https://streams.eventcdn.net/hansa/2021q1/

Updated Calendar and Events 2021

April 22, 2021               Interim report for Jan-Mar 2021

April 28, 2021               Redeye Orphan Drugs Event, Stockholm (virtual)

May 5, 2021                  Kempen Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam (virtual)

May 7+14, 2021            Truist US Roadshow (virtual)

May 11, 2021                Nordnet/Proinvestor Biotech event, Copenhagen (virtual)

May 12, 2021                Annual General Meeting 2021

May 19, 2021                RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)

May 25, 2021                ABG Life Science Seminar, Stockholm (virtual)

June 1, 2021                 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, London (virtual)

June 16, 2021               Citi's 2021 European Healthcare Conference  (virtual)

July 15, 2021                Interim report for Jan-Jun 2021

Aug 25, 2021                Handelsbanken Life Science Innovation Seminar, Stockholm

Sep 1, 2021                  Pareto Healthcare Conference, Stockholm (virtual)

Oct 21, 2021                 Interim report for Jan-Sep 2021

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma 

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 

Katja Margell

Head of Corporate Communications 

Hansa Biopharma 

Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326

E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

 

