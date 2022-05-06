- EBITDA for FY22 grows 36.9% to INR 295 crores, generating free cash flows of INR 291 Crores.
- Proposes final dividend of INR 2.00 per share
BENGALURU, India, SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 as approved by its Board of Directors.
Financial highlights for Q4FY22 ended March 31, 2022
- Operating Revenues in US$ terms stood at $39.9 million (growth of 5.5% q-o-q; 31.9% y-o-y)
- Total Income of INR 31,048 lakhs (growth of 6.2% q-o-q; 38.8% y-o-y)
- EBITDA of INR 8,158 lakhs, 26.3% of Total Income (growth of 6.1% q-o-q; 39.0% y-o-y)
- PAT of INR 5,211 lakhs (growth of 6.5% q-o-q; 44.5% y-o-y)
- Free cash flows of INR 8,106 lakhs
- EPS (diluted) for the quarter of INR 3.58 (growth of 5.9% q-o-q; 44.4% y-o-y)
FY22 year ended March 31, 2022
- Operating Revenues in US$ terms stood at $146.6 million (growth of 40.2% y-o-y)
- Total Income of INR 113,075 lakhs (growth 41.8% y-o-y)
- EBITDA of INR 29,477 lakhs, 26.1% of Total Income (growth of 36.9% y-o-y)
- PAT of INR 18,120 lakhs (growth of 11.5% y-o-y)
- Free cash flows of INR 29,064 lakhs
- EPS (diluted) for the year INR 12.55 (growth of 9.6% y-o-y)
- RoCE & RoE of 39.8% and 27.3% for the year respectively
All amounts in INR Lakhs unless stated otherwise
Particulars
Q4 FY 22
Q3 FY 22
QoQ
Q4 FY 21
YoY
FY 22
FY 21
YoY
Revenues ($'000)
39,876
37,796
5.5%
30,235
31.9%
146,634
104,592
40.2%
Revenues
30,057
28,394
5.9%
22,071
36.2%
109,365
77,341
41.4%
Other Income
991
834
18.8%
303
226.6%
3,710
2,424
53.0%
Total Income
31,048
29,228
6.2%
22,374
38.8%
113,075
79,765
41.8%
EBITDA
8,158
7,688
6.1%
5,867
39.0%
29,477
21,525
36.9%
%
26.3%
26.3%
26.2%
26.1%
27.0%
PBT before Exceptional Item
6,988
6,543
6.8%
4,924
41.9%
25,194
18,602
35.4%
%
22.5%
22.4%
22.0%
22.3%
23.3%
Exceptional Item*
-
-
-
-609
-
PBT
6,988
6,543
6.8%
4,924
41.9%
24,585
18,602
32.2%
%
22.5%
22.4%
22.0%
21.7%
23.3%
Tax
1,777
1,651
7.6%
1,319
34.7%
6,465
2,356
174.4%
%
5.7%
5.6%
5.9%
5.7%
3.0%
PAT
5,211
4,892
6.5%
3,605
44.5%
18,120
16,246
11.5%
%
16.8%
16.7%
16.1%
16.0%
20.4%
* Loss on Fair Valuation of Warrant Liability
Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, "With a growth of 40.9% in constant currency, we have delivered industry-leading growth with a superior margin profile. The performance validates our efforts over the years to scrupulously stitch a culture of innovation, collaboration and being mindful to the needs of our customers and stakeholders."
Venkatraman N, MD & CFO, "I am very happy with our financial results while remaining cautiously optimistic of the future. Focus will be on maintaining growth, both organic and in-organic while not taking our eyes off profitability, cash flows and leverage."
Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, "The rapid adoption of digital technologies is forcing companies cutting across industries to innovate rapidly and take advantage of newer technologies and paradigms to significantly enhance customer experience. Our deep expertise in the building blocks of Digital such as IoT, AI, Cloud, and RPA, along with next-gen technologies such as Blockchain, AR/VR, and Robotics has made us a strategic partner of choice to many of these companies, leading to robust demand and deep long-lasting relationships."
Clients:
- 206 as of March 31, 2022
- 11 additions in the quarter
Our People - Happiest Minds:
- 4,168 Happiest Minds as of March 31, 2022 (net addition for the quarter 147, For full year 940)
- Trailing 12 months attrition of 22.7%
- Utilization of 79.4%, from 81.0% in last quarter
Key Project Wins:
- For an EU multinational manufacturing company, Happiest Minds has taken ownership of building their Test Automation Framework & DevOps projects
- For a large US fashion retailer, Happiest Minds was chosen as their application security services partner
- For a Fortune 100 American multinational technology conglomerate, Happiest Minds was awarded the project for data center automation
- For one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturers in India, Happiest Minds was selected as the partner of choice for their digital initiatives
- For a US supply chain company, Happiest Minds was chosen as their Digital partner for their Product Development work
- For a leading digital housing solution provider in Nordics, Happiest Minds was chosen as their Digital partner for building its cloud-native customer journey platform
Analyst Mentions:
- Recognized as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Digital Engineering
- Featured in NASSCOM's report on India Cybersecurity Industry Services & Product Growth Story
Awards:
- Ranked among India's Top 15 Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021 by Great Place to Work® Institute. Happiest Minds also received a special recognition for supporting employees and their families during COVID-19 crisis
- Ashok Soota is among India's 100 Great People Managers 2021 by Great Manager Institute®
Announcements:
- The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 5, 2022 has recommended a final dividend of INR 2 per equity share of face value INR 2/- for the financial year 2021-22 subject to shareholder approval
For further details please refer to the Investors presentation hosted on the company website – – Investors section
About Happiest Minds Technologies:
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EduTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.
A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.
Safe harbor
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which involves risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic could decrease our customers' technology spend, delaying prospective customers' purchasing decisions, and impact our ability to provide services; all of which could adversely affect our future revenue, margin, and overall financial performance. Our operations could also be negatively impacted by a range of external factors not within our control including those due to the pandemic. We do not undertake to update any of our forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
For more information, contact:
Media Contact:
Investors Relations:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happiest-minds-records-industry-leading-q4fy22-sequential-revenue-growth-of-6-2-full-year-fy22-growth-at-41-8-301541622.html
SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited