NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Happy Colon Foods announces its partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance) with the launch of the BidBlue For Colorectal Cancer Alliance Benefit, an online charity auction to raise awareness of the importance of screenings in honor of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month (March). The online auction is hosted on Everything But the House, a platform with 2.2M users, and will run for ten days, through Sunday, March 28, 2021. Auction items include fabulous experiences and packages, collectibles, luxury goods, and more. All proceeds will be donated directly to the Alliance.
Colorectal cancer screening saves lives, however up to 40% of people who should be screened, aren't. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. when men and women are combined, yet it is one of the few cancers that is largely preventable with screening. Each year, over 10 million people in the U.S. skip screenings due to the prep – not the procedure, along with other reasons, including that they believe they're not at risk, are concerned about the cost, or are worried about taking time off work.
"We are thrilled that Happy Colon Foods will support the Colorectal Cancer Alliance's life-saving programs to end this disease with its charity auction starting March 19," says Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Alliance. "Colorectal cancer is common, deadly, and underfunded. Yet it is highly preventable. With this charity auction, we can take action on all of those points, while alerting more people to the second deadliest cancer and how to prevent it with routine screening."
As March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Jeff D. Scott, MD, Board Certified Gastroenterologist and CEO & Founder of Happy Colon Foods continues his mission to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and screening with the auction and partnership with the Alliance.
"I have witnessed too many patients fight colorectal cancers that could have been prevented if they had been screened earlier, so I've made it my mission to help stop this fatal disease that is preventable through recommended screenings and the removal of precancerous polyps," says Dr. Scott. "Because the prep process is the reason many people delay – or do not schedule – colonoscopies, I thought, 'there must be a better way,' and sought to create an alternative solution to help patients prepare for these necessary screenings, which is how Happy Colon Foods came to be. My hope is to increase the percentage of timely colonoscopies to save lives."
Happy Colon Foods is the only standardized kit of low-residue foods for use when prepping for a colonoscopy. It contains small meals and snacks of low-residue comfort foods and can be paired with tasteless laxatives at the direction of a doctor. Patients eat throughout the day and drink water blended with the tasteless laxatives and flavored drink mixes each time they eat. Studies show that a low-residue diet, which is very easy for the body to process, will yield equal or better colonoscopy prep results than liquid preps. A low-residue diet also helps the body cleanse itself without the unintended side effects of bloating, cramping, nausea, and vomiting that often accompany traditional prep methods. Happy Colon Foods can be used by anyone preparing for a colonoscopy, and is particularly beneficial for patients who struggle with, or cannot go without eating, such as aging patients and diabetics.
To view the items up for auction in the BidBlue For Colorectal Cancer Alliance Benefit and/or to register to bid, visit https://www.ebth.com/sales/68242-bidblue-for-colon-cancer-alliance-benefit.
About Happy Colon Foods
Happy Colon Foods offers the only standardized kit of low-residue foods for use when prepping for a colonoscopy. Patients eat small comfort food meals and snacks throughout the day coupled with flavored drink mixes. If directed by a doctor, the Happy Colon Foods kit can also be bundled with tasteless laxatives, which helps prevent unwanted side effects. Dr. Jeff D. Scott created Happy Colon Foods after he witnessed too many patients fight colorectal cancers that could have been prevented by recommended screenings and removal of precancerous polyps. To learn more, visit HappyColonFoods.com or call (855) 423-6637.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.
Media Contact
Rachel Albert, HVM Communications, +1 5085232050, rachel@h-vm.com
SOURCE Happy Colon Foods