LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbor Compliance announces the acquisition of Labyrinth, Inc., a leading provider of charitable solicitation registration services for the last 32 years. Labyrinth manages state registrations for nonprofits and fundraisers so that they can solicit and operate throughout the U.S.
Mike Montali, CEO of Harbor Compliance, stated, "Labyrinth's exceptional service model and Harbor Compliance's technology form an integrated solution that will further simplify licensing. This merger will enable more organizations to maintain compliance while focusing their resources on advancing their missions."
"Our clients will continue to enjoy the same personalized registration experience they've come to expect," said Stephen Urich, President of Labyrinth. "Harbor Compliance's cloud-based software is an excellent addition that will enhance our client experience."
"As a long-term partner of our clients, we continue to listen and respond to their evolving needs," stated Brian Tully, President of Harbor Compliance. "We're excited to keep developing innovative solutions that make compliance accessible to even more organizations."
CIBC Innovation Banking provided financing support for the transaction.
Harbor Compliance is a technology company that enables nonprofits and businesses to maintain compliance throughout the United States. Its software and services simplify licenses and registrations with federal, state, and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.harborcompliance.com and http://www.labyrinthinc.com.
