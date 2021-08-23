Harborside Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Harborside Inc.)

Harborside Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Harborside Inc.)

 By Harborside Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the quarter in advance of the call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS





DATE:

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

TIME:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click to Access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

93695878

REPLAY:

 

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Replay Code: 695878#

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California and has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers since 2006, when it was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States.  Today, the Company holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery, and manufacturing and is operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside distributes its portfolio of brands, including Sublime, Harborside, and Key, to over 500 dispensaries within California. Today, Harborside is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "HBORF". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harborside-to-host-second-quarter-2021-investor-conference-call-301360332.html

SOURCE Harborside Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.